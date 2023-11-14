Global Canned Foods Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Adds to the Importance of Cans in Food Packaging

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canned Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Canned Foods Market to Reach $182.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Canned Foods estimated at US$124.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$182.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The dataset categorizes canned foods into different product types, including canned fish & seafood, canned ready meals, canned vegetables, canned meat products, canned fruits, and other product types. It analyzes each product type's annual sales from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective.

Canned Fish & Seafood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$58.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Canned Ready Meals segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Furthermore, it explores different distribution channels for canned foods, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other distribution channels. Sales data for these distribution channels are examined from 2022 to 2030, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.

Overall, this dataset offers a comprehensive overview of the canned foods market, its product types, distribution channels, and regional trends, enabling a thorough analysis of the industry's past, present, and future dynamics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Canned Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset provides a detailed analysis of the global canned foods market across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It covers recent past, current, and future sales data from 2022 to 2030, along with the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, it includes a historical review of sales data from 2014 to 2021 and presents a 16-year perspective, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for various regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Complemented with an overview on the strategies deployed by major competitors, this report serves as your comprehensive resource to stay ahead of the curve. Embark on a journey of informed decision-making, identifying growth prospects in the ever-evolving canned foods industry.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Canned Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Canned Foods

An Introduction to Canned Foods

Technical Process of Sealing and Canning

Advantages of Canning

Disadvantages of Canning

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Canned Seafood & Fish Products Lead Canned Foods Market

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: Leading Distribution Channel for Canned Foods

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged & Processed Foods, Presenting Opportunities for Canned Foods

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat & Ready-to-Prepare Foods Holds Promise for Canned Foods

Global Ready Meals Market Breakdown by Frozen & Chilled, Canned and Dried Meals (in %) for 2020

Consumers Show Inclination Towards Organic and Clean Label Canned Foods

Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2020 & 2027

Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity

Canned/Tinned Foods Hold Prominence Amidst Rising Concerns over Plastic Packaging for Food Products

COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Canned Foods from Restaurants & Food Service Industry

Pandemic Severely Dents Prospects in Foodservice Industry, Affecting Demand for Canned Foods

Popularity of Online Food Delivery Provides Growth for Canned Foods in Restaurant Sector

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Canned Fruits Market: Promising Growth Ahead

Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth

Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth

Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market

World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2020

Industry Participants Adopt Innovative Strategies to Boost Demand for Canned Fruits

Challenges Facing Canned Fruits Market

Canned Meat Sales Benefit from Growing Consumer Demand for Protein-Rich Foods

% YoY Change in Sales of Select Canned Foods in Canada for Week Ending March 2020 Vs 2019

for Week Ending Vs 2019 Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Resultant Demand for Processed Meat Bodes Well for Canned Meat & Seafood Market

Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Stable Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market for Canned Fish & Seafood

Canned Tuna Demand amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive Widespread Adoption in Food Packaging

Key Advantages of Metal Packaging

Complete Recyclability Provides a Critical Advantage

Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items

Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging

Resealability of Food & Beverage Cans: An Important Innovation

CanSeal Pro for Cans Offers Superior Barrier Protection

MaXQ for Tracking and Traceability

Advancements in Food Canning Materials

Expanding Distribution Channels: Potential for Wider Reach of Canned Foods

of Canned Foods Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Challenges Facing Canned Food Market

