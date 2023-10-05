Global Cannula (Cardiac, Dermatology, Nasal) Market Analysis Report 2023: A $294.5 Million Market by 2030 - Straight Cannulae Leads Due to User-Friendly Design with 18G Size Cannulas Preferred

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannula Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cardiac, Dermatology, Nasal), By Type (Neonatal Cannulae, Straight Cannulae, Winged Cannulae), By Material, By Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cannula market size is expected to reach USD 294.5 million by 2030 at a 7.4% CAGR

The cannula market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and a growing awareness of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at raising awareness about chronic diseases, coupled with new product launches and technological advancements, are expected to further propel market expansion in the foreseeable future.

The market experienced varied effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dermatology segment initially faced a decline in sales during the pandemic's first half, primarily due to the postponement of elective surgeries in compliance with government guidelines and restrictions. However, the nasal cannula segment saw a surge in demand, particularly for treating COVID-19 patients. As conditions return to normal, the dermatology segment is anticipated to witness significant growth as more patients opt for cosmetic surgeries.

North America secured the highest market share in 2022. This was attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, a growing adoption of plastic surgery procedures, and favorable government initiatives. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cannula market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Segment-wise, the market is categorized into cardiac, dermatology, nasal, and others. The cardiac segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases. Straight cannulae dominated the market in 2022 due to their high adoption rate, known for their user-friendly design.

Material-wise, cannulas are segmented into plastic, metal, and silicone. Plastic cannulas dominated the market in 2022, showcasing the highest adoption rate in both in-patient and out-patient procedures. When it comes to size, the 18G size held the largest market share in 2022, favored for its ease of use among both adults and adolescents in performing various medical procedures.

The end-use segment comprises hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others, with hospitals dominating the market due to an increase in hospitalization rates for various treatments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Cannula Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.1.3. Reimbursement framework

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.2.1.2. Rise in the number of surgeries in geriatric population

3.2.1.3. Increase in prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulations

3.2.2.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.3. Cannula Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.3.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Cannula Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Cannula Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Cardiac

4.4.2. Dermatology

4.4.3. Nasal

4.4.4. Others



Chapter 5. Cannula Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Cannula Market by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Neonatal cannulae

5.4.2. Straight cannulae

5.4.3. Winged cannulae

5.4.4. Wing with port

5.4.5. Winged with stop cork



Chapter 6. Cannula Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Material Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Cannula Market by Material Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Plastic

6.4.2. Metal

6.4.3. Silicone



Chapter 7. Cannula Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Size Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Cannula Market by Size Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. 14G

7.4.2. 16G

7.4.3. 18G

7.4.4. 20G

7.4.5. 22G

7.4.6. 24G

7.4.7. 26G



Chapter 8. Cannula Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. End-use Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. Global Cannula End-use by Material Outlook

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

8.4.1. Hospital

8.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter 9. Cannula Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

9.2. Regional Marketplace: Key Takeaways

