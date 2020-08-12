Global Canola Oil Industry
Global Canola Oil Market to Reach 44.8 Million Metric Tons by 2027
Aug 12, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Canola Oil estimated at 32.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 44.8 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cooking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach 12.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Processed Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 8.8 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Canola Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 9.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Lubricants Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Lubricants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods Amba
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Computers and Structures, Inc.
- Dalmia Continental Pvt., Ltd.
- Huiles TITAN Oils Inc.
- Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.
- Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
- Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited
- Paterson Grain
- Richardson International Ltd.
- Sunora Foods, Inc.
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- Wilson's Foods
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Canola Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Canola Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Canola Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Canola Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cooking (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Cooking (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Cooking (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Processed Foods (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Processed Foods (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Processed Foods (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Lubricants (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Lubricants (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Lubricants (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Personal Care (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Personal Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Personal Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Biofuels (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Biofuels (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Biofuels (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Canola Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Canola Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Canola Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canola Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Canola
Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Japanese Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 30: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canola Oil Market Review in China in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Canola Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
( in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Canola Oil Market Demand Scenario in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Canola Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Canola Oil Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Canola Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: Canola Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: European Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Canola Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 41: French Canola Oil Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Canola Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Canola Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: German Canola Oil Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canola Oil Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Canola Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Canola Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canola Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 54: Spanish Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Canola Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 57: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Canola Oil Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Canola Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Canola Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Canola Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Canola Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Canola Oil Market in Retrospect in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Canola Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Canola Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 72: Indian Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Canola Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 74: South Korean Canola Oil Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Canola Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Canola Oil Market Trends by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 80: Canola Oil Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Canola Oil Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Canola Oil Market Review in Latin America in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Canola Oil Addressable Market Opportunity
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Canola Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Canola Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Canola Oil Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Canola Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Canola Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Canola Oil Market in Retrospect in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Canola Oil Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 96: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Canola Oil Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Canola Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Canola
Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Iranian Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 105: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Canola Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Canola Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Canola Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Canola Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Canola Oil Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Canola Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Canola Oil Market in Retrospect
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Canola Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 120: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
