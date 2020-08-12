Global Canola Oil Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Canola Oil estimated at 32.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 44.8 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cooking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach 12.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Processed Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at 8.8 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Canola Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 9.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Lubricants Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Lubricants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Amba

Associated British Foods PLC

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill , Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Dalmia Continental Pvt., Ltd.

Huiles TITAN Oils Inc.

Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited

Paterson Grain

Richardson International Ltd.

Sunora Foods, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Wilmar International Ltd.

Wilson's Foods









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Canola Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Canola Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Canola Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Canola Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cooking (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Cooking (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Cooking (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Processed Foods (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Processed Foods (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Processed Foods (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Lubricants (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Lubricants (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Lubricants (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Personal Care (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Personal Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Personal Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Biofuels (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Biofuels (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Biofuels (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Canola Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Canola Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Canola Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canola Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Canola

Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Japanese Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 30: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canola Oil Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Canola Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Canola Oil Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Canola Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Canola Oil Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Canola Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: Canola Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: European Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Canola Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 41: French Canola Oil Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Canola Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Canola Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: German Canola Oil Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canola Oil Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Canola Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Canola Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canola Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 54: Spanish Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Canola Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 57: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Canola Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Canola Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Canola Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canola Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Canola Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Canola Oil Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Canola Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canola Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 72: Indian Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Canola Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2027



Table 74: South Korean Canola Oil Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Canola Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Canola Oil Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 80: Canola Oil Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Canola Oil Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Canola Oil Market Review in Latin America in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Canola Oil Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Canola Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Canola Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Canola Oil Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Canola Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Canola Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Canola Oil Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Canola Oil Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 96: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Canola Oil Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Canola Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Canola

Oil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Iranian Canola Oil Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 105: Canola Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Canola Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Canola Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Canola Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Canola Oil in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Canola Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Canola Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Canola Oil Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Canola Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Canola Oil Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Canola Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Canola Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Canola Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 120: Canola Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

