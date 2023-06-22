Global Capacitive Sensor Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capacitive Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The capacitive sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from US$11.880 billion in 2021 to US$16.448 billion by 2028.

Capacitive sensing technology is rapidly evolving to match the complex user interface demands of modern applications. One of the main reasons propelling the expansion of the market under study is the growing preference for capacitive sensors due to their excellent durability, superior sensibility, and higher measurement accuracy than resistive or inductive sensors.



The demand for components that can deliver crucial data connected to the production process has increased due to the automation of complicated production systems. By identifying the presence and location of metal objects, these sensors aid process control in industries.

Further, the need for capacitive devices in the medical and automotive sectors is also anticipated to increase as manufacturing processes become increasingly automated.

Demand for capacitive sensors is also predicted to be boosted by the usage of touchscreen display systems for interaction between humans and machines by end users in the consumer, commercial, automotive, and medical sectors.

Drivers:

Rising demand for consumer electronics



The market for capacitive sensors is growing owing to the growing demand for consumer electronics products with tracking and motion-stabilizing capabilities. Additionally, the size of sensors has been significantly reduced because of the development of fabrication processes like Micro-electromechanical Systems (MEMS). They can now be found in portable consumer gadgets like cellphones, smartwatches, and tablets.

For instance, in February 2022 - Xiaomi introduced Redmi K50, equipped with the FPC1552 curved Fingerprint Cards AB's second-generation tiny and curved capacitive touch sensor. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side of the phone and has a curved surface.



Further, the Consumer Technology Association 2022 prediction projects that smartphone revenue will increase by 15% to $61.37 billion in 2022, up from $53.38 billion in 2021 in the United States. Moreover, 5G smartphones are anticipated to account for 62% of all smartphone units in 2021 and 72% in 2022. The market is expanding due to the extensive use of touchscreen display technologies for human-machine interfaces, which is increasing smartphone penetration.



Vendor Analysis



Many vendors on the market offer capacitive touch sensors that are scratch resistant. For instance, Ifm Electronic offers the Capacitive Touch Sensor KT5050, which has low maintenance requirements and is impact, scratch, wear, and wear resistant.



Apple's Touch ID fingerprint sensor is a crucial component that reads, recognizes, and scans fingerprints. Although the iPhone 5S was used to illustrate the function, it has since been added to several other recent iPhone models, including the iPhone SE (2020), iPads, and MacBooks. The sensor captures fingerprint images in high definition using cutting-edge capacitive touch technology.



Market Developments:



Furthermore, investments and funding by key firms in this market are also expected to fuel its growth.

In November 2022 , TouchNetix, a fabless touch controller integrated circuits manufacturer, received investments of about $12 million from companies such as Alliance Venture, Reitan Kapital, Djerv Holding, and others.

, TouchNetix, a fabless touch controller integrated circuits manufacturer, received investments of about from companies such as Alliance Venture, Reitan Kapital, Djerv Holding, and others. Somalytics is enhancing human engagement with the Internet of Things using ground-breaking capacitive sensors that significantly improve natural control and interaction with the digital environment. Somalytics anticipates that by the end of 2023, its new headquarters and production facility in Redmond, Washington , will be producing its capacitive sensors in large quantities.

, will be producing its capacitive sensors in large quantities. In August 2022 , Projective Capacitive, or PCAP, was launched. PCAP touchscreen technology's multi-touch capabilities enable enhanced gesture detection, including pinch, zoom, and rotate functionalities. The purpose of the multi-touch feature in medical apps is to make it easier to analyze visual pictures; for instance, the zoom-in and zoom-out capability allows doctors to examine even minute details.

Application in Cutting-edge medical equipment



Capacitive sensors are incorporated into medical equipment to track vital signs, identify changes in patient conditions, and give healthcare workers real-time feedback. This use of technology in cutting-edge medical equipment, particularly in emerging nations like India, Brazil, and Mexico, will enable people to access better healthcare. For instance, the World Bank and the Government of India agreed on two loans on March 3, 2023, each for USD 500 million, to strengthen and enhance India's healthcare system. In addition, Japanese researchers are looking at novel uses for tablets and touchpads in addition to more conventional ones.



Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant market share.



Due to the region's developed electronics sector and uptake of cutting-edge technology, the Asia Pacific region controls a sizeable percentage of the global market for capacitive sensors. Several significant capacitive sensor manufacturers are also present in the area, including Renesas Electronics and Omron Corporation, which have helped to propel the capacitive sensors market. There has also been a rise in demand for touch screens from smartphone manufacturers due to the region's expanding smartphone adoption, which has had a beneficial effect on the market.



Chinese market Insight:



The automotive segment is growing in China, providing an edge for capacitive manufacturers to hold a prominent market share. The electric flow in the car is reported with the presence of capacitive sensors. Furthermore, numerous research institutions, including universities such as the Chinese Academy of Science and the Applied Institutes of Industrial Ministries, have active research and development programs on sensors.



China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and 12 other agencies released "The 14th Five-Year Development Plan for the Robotics Industry" in December 2021, allowing the sensors market to develop in China.



Market Segmentation:

By Sensing Type

Mutual Capacitance

Self or Absolute Capacitance

By End User Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Others

