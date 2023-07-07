Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capillary Electrophoresis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capillary electrophoresis market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The major factors include growing incidences of various types of cancers, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, growing demand for innovative therapies and drugs, and an increase in investments in R&D are propelling the growth of the market.

Capillary electrophoresis is a separation method that separates ions analytically based on their electrophoretic mobility by applying a suitable voltage. It is used predominately because of the faster results and separates with high resolution. This electrophoresis technique is extensively used in biosciences and clinical research.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are, rise in R&D activities, increased proteomics, and genomics research, increasing demand for personalized medicine, growing aging population base, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, increasing need for DNA analysis, and technological advancements.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

The growing number of people suffering from different types of cancer, such as breast cancer, cervical, lung, and others, is augmenting the growth of the market. As per the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases cause 17.3 million deaths per year.

Owing to the rise in incidences of cancer, the demand for early diagnosis and effective treatment is also rising, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths across the world.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Nowadays, the demand for precision medicine is rising, which is a key factor in bolstering the growth of the market. This is attributed to its potential to tailor therapy with the best response and to reduce any adverse events. It is basically used to have effective treatment by using a patient's genetics and other essential molecular information. For instance, in 2020, according to the scope and significance of the progress report, specialized medicines reported for about 39 percent of the total FDA-approved new drugs in the year.

Rise in Research and Development Activities

The rise in the number of R&D activities in the medical and biochemistry sector is fueling the growth of the market. Owing to the rise in genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and cancer, an increase in complexities in treatments is surging the growth of the market globally. Increasing adoption of sequencing in various fields, such as genomics and proteomics, and reduction in the cost of sequencing are supporting the growth.

Furthermore, heavy investments by government and non-government organizations for research and development activities and grants for specific disease-targeted genomic research are fueling the growth of the market. For instance, pharmaceutical company Pfizer enhanced their R&D expenditure from $8.65 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2020.

Companies Mentioned

  • QIAGEN NV
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Promega Corporation
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • LABGENE Scientific SA

Market Segmentation

by Component:

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Software

by Mode:

  • Capillary Zone Electrophoresis
  • Capillary Electro Chromatography
  • Others

by Application:

  • Nucleic Acid Analysis
  • DNA Fragment Analysis
  • RNA/mRNA Analysis
  • Protein Analysis

by End User:

  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Academic & Research Institutions
  • Others

by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Europe & CIS
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Turkey
  • Egypt

