Global Capnography Equipment Market 2018-2023 - Clinical Benefits of Capnography Equipment Over Pulse Oximetry

The "Capnography Equipment Market by Product, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capnography equipment market is projected to reach USD 366.5 million by 2023 from USD 297.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.3%.



Factors such as the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, increasing number of surgeries, and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography are expected to drive the demand for capnography equipment during the study period.



In this report, the capnography equipment market has been segmented based on product, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into capnometers and accessories. In 2018, the accessories segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market.



Factors such as the increasing adoption of capnography equipment during surgical procedures and post-operative monitoring, recommendations by various associations worldwide for the use of capnography equipment during patient monitoring for anesthesia (to enhance patient safety), availability of medical reimbursements for capnography equipment for post-operative monitoring across developed countries, and the growing number of complex and critical surgical procedures worldwide are driving the growth of the capnography accessories market.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into sidestream and mainstream capnography. The mainstream capnography segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is because mainstream capnography is widely used in CO2 monitoring applications owing to the various advantages it offers over sidestream capnography, including higher accuracy, faster response time, no loss of samples, and better suitability for neonates and children.



On the basis of end user, the capnography equipment market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & home care. The hospitals segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market in 2018. Factors such as the evolving guidelines related to the use of capnography and the rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the demand for capnography equipment in hospitals in the coming years.



Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma and emergency care, respiratory monitoring, and other applications. The trauma and emergency care segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the market owing to the rising awareness of the clinical benefits offered by capnography equipment for the management of trauma cases. The increasing number of road accidents is also expected to support the growth of this application segment during the forecast period.



Capnography Equipment Market



The report covers the capnography equipment market across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for capnography equipment. The large target patient population in the region and the strong presence of device manufacturers are the major factors that have resulted in the significant adoption of capnography equipment in North America.



