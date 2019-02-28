Global Caprolactam (CPL) Market Report 2019-2023 - Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices Outlook

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caprolactam (CPL): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world caprolactam market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for caprolactam.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of caprolactam

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing caprolactam capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on caprolactam manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of caprolactam in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Caprolactam market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: CAPROLACTAM PROPERTIES AND USES



2. CAPROLACTAM MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. CAPROLACTAM WORLD MARKET



3.1. World Caprolactam capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World Caprolactam production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Caprolactam consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Caprolactam global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Caprolactam prices in the world market



4. CAPROLACTAM REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Caprolactam European market analysis

Countries covered:

Belarus

Belgium

Czech Republic

Germany

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Spain

Ukraine

4.2. Caprolactam Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

4.3. Caprolactam North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

USA

4.4. Caprolactam Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

5. CAPROLACTAM MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Caprolactam capacity and production forecast up to 2023

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Caprolactam consumption forecast up to 2023

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Caprolactam market prices forecast up to 2023



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE CAPROLACTAM MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. CAPROLACTAM FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. CAPROLACTAM END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



