Global Caprolactam Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprolactam market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Nylon 6 Fibers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.5 Billion by the year 2025, Nylon 6 Fibers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817761/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$173.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$140.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nylon 6 Fibers will reach a market size of US$426.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.; AQUAFIL Engineering GmbH; BASF SE; Capro Corporation; China Petrochemical Development Corporation Ltd.; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Genomatica, Inc.; Grupa Azoty SA; Honeywell International, Inc.; KuibyshevAzot; Lanxess AG; Royal DSM NV; SPOLANA a.s.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc.; Toray Industries, Inc.; UBE Industries Ltd.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817761/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Caprolactam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Caprolactam Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Caprolactam Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Caprolactam Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Nylon 6 Fibers (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Nylon 6 Fibers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Nylon 6 Fibers (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Nylon 6 Resins (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Nylon 6 Resins (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Nylon 6 Resins (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Textile Yarn (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Textile Yarn (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Textile Yarn (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial Yarn (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Industrial Yarn (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Industrial Yarn (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Engineering Plastics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Engineering Plastics (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Engineering Plastics (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Caprolactam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Caprolactam Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Caprolactam Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Caprolactam Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Caprolactam Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Caprolactam Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Caprolactam Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Caprolactam Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Caprolactam Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Caprolactam Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Caprolactam Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Caprolactam Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Caprolactam Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Caprolactam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Caprolactam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Caprolactam Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Spanish Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Caprolactam Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Caprolactam Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Caprolactam Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Caprolactam Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Caprolactam Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Caprolactam Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Caprolactam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Caprolactam Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Caprolactam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Caprolactam Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Caprolactam Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Caprolactam Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Caprolactam Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Caprolactam Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Caprolactam Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Caprolactam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Caprolactam Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Caprolactam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Caprolactam Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Caprolactam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Caprolactam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Caprolactam Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Caprolactam Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Caprolactam Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Caprolactam Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Caprolactam Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Caprolactam Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Caprolactam Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Caprolactam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Caprolactam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Caprolactam Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Caprolactam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Caprolactam Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Caprolactam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Caprolactam Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Caprolactam Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALPEK S.A.B. DE C.V.

AQUAFIL ENGINEERING GMBH

BASF SE

CAPRO CORPORATION

CHINA PETROCHEMICAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

GENOMATICA

GRUPA AZOTY S.A.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KUIBYSHEVAZOT

LANXESS AG

ROYAL DSM NV

SPOLANA AS

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL

TORAY INDUSTRIES

UBE INDUSTRIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817761/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

