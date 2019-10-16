Global Caprolactam Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprolactam market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Nylon 6 Fibers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.5 Billion by the year 2025, Nylon 6 Fibers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$173.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$140.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nylon 6 Fibers will reach a market size of US$426.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.; AQUAFIL Engineering GmbH; BASF SE; Capro Corporation; China Petrochemical Development Corporation Ltd.; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Genomatica, Inc.; Grupa Azoty SA; Honeywell International, Inc.; KuibyshevAzot; Lanxess AG; Royal DSM NV; SPOLANA a.s.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc.; Toray Industries, Inc.; UBE Industries Ltd.
Share this article