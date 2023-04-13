Global Capsule Endoscopy Market to 2030: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Therapeutic Treatment Along with Rising Investments in Capsule Endoscopy Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Endoscopy Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By End-use, By Application, By Component, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The capsule endoscopy market has experienced substantial growth, with a market size of USD 507.5 Million in 2021 and an expected revenue CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The rise in the prevalence of gastro-intestinal disorders, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities are the major factors driving the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, the consumers' preference for minimally invasive therapeutic procedures, which avoid surgery, is also driving revenue growth.



Capsule endoscopy allows physicians to view internal images of the gastrointestinal tract. It involves swallowing a capsule fitted with a tiny camera that captures thousands of pictures while travelling through the digestive tract and small intestine. The procedure has been widely used for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal cancer, chronic abdominal pain, Crohn's disease, celiac disease, excessive bleeding, and ulcers. This enables physicians to detect infections and abnormalities in the gastrointestinal tract to provide better and accurate treatment.



Companies are investing in R&D activities, working on product innovations, launching new products, forming partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, which is another factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, incorporation of various technologies, such as AI-powered endoscopic modules, is also driving revenue growth.

For example, Medtronic India introduced GI Genius, an endoscopic module powered by Artificial intelligence (AI) to treat colon cancer, which helps doctors to find and cure colorectal cancer by providing real-time data. Such technological advancements are significantly driving revenue growth of the capsule endoscopy market.

Market Dynamics

Driver:

Rising demand for minimally invasive therapeutic treatment along with rising investments in capsule endoscopy

Growing awareness among individuals about the negative impacts of surgery has led to an increased preference for minimally invasive therapeutic treatments.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, patients find these treatments more appealing due to the fewer incisions required, less discomfort, no unsightly scars, and shorter hospital stays, resulting in reduced costs. Surgeons also prefer these procedures as they shorten the healing process and lower the possibility of side effects like intestinal adhesions, incisional hernias, and wound dehiscence.

Aggressive marketing and promotion of equipment by the healthcare sector further adds to its appeal, driving the growth of minimally invasive procedures and increasing demand for the capsule endoscopy market. Additionally, major companies are investing in R&D activities and product development.

Restraint:

Changes in legislation governing surgical interventions and endoscopic screening procedures

Capsule endoscopy is considered a safe procedure when other gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, such as bleeding, cannot be detected through traditional methods.

However, there is always a slight possibility that the capsule could become stuck in the digestive system, and bleeding is also a possibility, especially if the capsule passes through a closed area with inflammatory issues or tissue injury (stricture). In some cases, symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain may occur after the procedure. Additionally, there is a risk of infection if the camera used in the GI tract is not properly sterilized and cleaned.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the capsule endoscopy market, as elective procedures were postponed, delayed, canceled, or underperformed. Changes in legislation governing surgical interventions and endoscopic screening procedures, supply chain interruptions, and a shortage of skilled professionals to carry out the diagnosis are other significant factors that are limiting the revenue growth of the market.

