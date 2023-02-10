Global Capsule Hotel Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Emergence of Mobile Applications and Ease in Bookings Drive Growth

Feb 10, 2023, 19:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Hotel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global capsule hotel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2023-2030. This report on global capsule hotel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global capsule hotel market by segmenting the market based on type, traveller type, booking mode, number of capsules, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the capsule hotel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Emergence of Mobile Applications
- Ease in Bookings
- Proliferation of the Travel and Tourism Industry
Challenges
- Surge in Unrest due to Terrorism
- Local Issues in Several Countries
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Capsule Hotel Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Capsule Hotel Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Side by side
5.3. Separate
5.4. Others
6. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Traveller Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solo
6.3 Group
6.4 Others
7. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Booking Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Online
7.3 Offline
8. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Number of Capsule
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Upto 50
8.3 From 50 to 100
8.4 Above 100
9. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Office Workers
9.3 Tourists
9.4 Others
10. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 United Kingdom
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Rest of the Europe
10.3 North America
10.3.1 United States
10.3.2 Canada
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 Turkey
10.6.3 Iran
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces
13. Market Value Chain Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Scenario
14.2 Company Profiles
14.2.1 Book & Bed Tokyo
14.2.2 First Cabin HD Co., Ltd.
14.2.3 Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya
14.2.4 Pangea pod hotel
14.2.5 Riccarton Capsule Hotel
14.2.6 The Bed KLCC
14.2.7 The Capsule Hotel
14.2.8 The CUBE Hotel Group
14.2.9 Urbanpod Hotel
14.2.10 UZ.Hotel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2896z-hotel?w=5
