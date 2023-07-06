Global Car Carrier Market Analysis 2023-2027: Technological Advancements Such as AI and Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Car Carrier Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car carrier market by value is anticipated to reach US $1.0052 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising urban population, higher vehicle sales, rising demand for foreign vehicles, and improvement in vessel designs. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as piracy threats, capacity fluctuations and geo-political tensions. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like escalating technological advancements, upsurge in use of electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

Car carriers form a vital part of the infrastructure chain for the global car manufacturing industry, as the production sites and end-user markets are often in different continents. The differentiating factor for the car carriers is how many car equivalent units (CEU) these vessels can carry. The largest vessel in the global fleet has a capacity of 8,500 CEU.

The global car carrier market by value can be segmented as follows: Enclosed, and Open. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was being held by enclosed segment. The global car transportation market volume by region can be segmented into the following: Japan, Europe, Korea, NAFTA, ASEAN, China, and Others. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by Japan.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global car carrier market, segmented into: open and enclosed.

The major regional markets Japan , Europe , Korea, NAFTA, ASEAN, China , and Others have been analyzed.

, , Korea, NAFTA, ASEAN, , and Others have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

K Line

NYK Line

MOL

Grimaldi

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA's

Hyundai Glovis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Car Carrier

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 History

1.2 Types of Cars Carrier

1.3 Segments of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Car Carrier Market

2.2 Decline in Car Sales

2.3 Surging Unemployment

2.4 Post COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Car Carrier Market by Segments

3.2.1 Global Enclosed Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Open Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Car Transportation Market by Volume

3.4 Global Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Global Car Transportation Market Volume by Region

3.6 Global Accumulated Car Carrier Fleet Size Forecast

3.7 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

3.8 Global Existing Car Fleet by Segments and Year of Build

3.9 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Estimated Development in the Average Age

3.10 Global Car Carrier by Number of Recycled Vessels and Average Age at the Time of Recycling



4. Regional Market

4.1 Japan

4.1.1 Japan Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.1.2 Japan Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

4.2 Europe

4.3 Korea

4.4 NAFTA

4.5 ASEAN

4.6 China



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Urban Population

5.1.2 Rising Vehicle Sales

5.1.3 Expansion of Foreign Vehicles

5.1.4 Improvement in Vessel Designs

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Technological Developments

5.2.2 Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Piracy Threats

5.3.2 Capacity Fluctuations

5.3.3 Geo Political Tensions



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Vessels - Key Players

6.1.2 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Capacity - Key Players

