Global Car Leasing Market Report 2023-2027: Market to Grow by $41.82 Billion - Car Subscription Model and Use of Telematics will Lead to Sizable Demand

The car leasing market is forecasted to grow by USD 41.82 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73%

Discover how off-lease cars are propelling the used car market and driving the growth of the car leasing industry in the coming years. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing technological obsolescence of older vehicles, cost-effective options for personal and business transportation, and innovative car subscription models and telematics integration in leased vehicles.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Autoflex Leasing

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BNP Paribas SA

Caldwell Leasing

Deutsche Leasing AG

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Executive Car Leasing Co.

ExpatRide International Inc.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

International Car Lease Holding

LeasePlan Corp. NV

Masterlease Group

Mazda Motor Corp.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Orix Corp.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

SIXT SE

Societe Generale SA

Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global car leasing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Open-ended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Close ended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

