Global Car Leasing Market Report 2023-2027: Market to Grow by $41.82 Billion - Car Subscription Model and Use of Telematics will Lead to Sizable Demand

20 Sep, 2023

The "Global Car Leasing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The car leasing market is forecasted to grow by USD 41.82 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73%

Discover how off-lease cars are propelling the used car market and driving the growth of the car leasing industry in the coming years. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing technological obsolescence of older vehicles, cost-effective options for personal and business transportation, and innovative car subscription models and telematics integration in leased vehicles.

Our comprehensive report on the car leasing market offers a holistic analysis, including market size projections, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth assessment of approximately 25 key vendors. Stay informed about the current market landscape, the latest industry trends, and the overall market environment.

Our rigorous vendor analysis is tailored to help you enhance your market positioning. In this report, you'll find detailed insights into leading car leasing market players.

Additionally, we provide valuable information on upcoming trends and challenges that will shape market dynamics, enabling your company to strategize and capitalize on future growth opportunities. Stay ahead in the evolving car leasing landscape with our expert insights and analysis.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Autoflex Leasing
  • Avis Budget Group Inc.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • BNP Paribas SA
  • Caldwell Leasing
  • Deutsche Leasing AG
  • Enterprise Holdings Inc.
  • Executive Car Leasing Co.
  • ExpatRide International Inc.
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
  • International Car Lease Holding
  • LeasePlan Corp. NV
  • Masterlease Group
  • Mazda Motor Corp.
  • Mercedes Benz Group AG
  • Orix Corp.
  • Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  • SIXT SE
  • Societe Generale SA
  • Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global car leasing market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Open-ended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Close ended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rh3ddo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

