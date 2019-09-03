Global Car Rental Market : World Market Analysis By Customer, Application, Type, By Region, By Country: Forecast to 2024 - By Region, By Country

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Car Rental Market. The report provides an analysis of the Car Rental Market by By Customer (Business and Leisure) By Application (Airport and Off-Airport) and By Type (Economy, Executive, Luxury, MUV and SUV). The Global Car Rental Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.







Global car rental market valued at USD 79.5 billion in 2018 has emerged as one of the most prominent services in the urban transport sector and has shown considerable growth over the years. And as more and more people seek alternative solutions to car ownership, e.g. car and/ or ride sharing, rentals are becoming increasingly popular. With the growth in tourism sector and business activities all around the globe, car rental industry has taken a big leap, imparting best services to the common people & executives.



Mobility is an existing megatrend and emerging car rental companies are key providers of flexible transport solutions. New segments and applicants have driven recent modification in the market place, creating challenges as well as new growth opportunities for existing operators. Mobility is primarily escalated by changing consumer attitudes, urbanization and other societal changes, e.g. an increased focus on the sharing economy. In the past few years, mobility has emerged as a new platform and it has been steering the car rental industry towards a much more rewarding future.



Further, car rental companies are gradually expanding their business near the airport locations. Since the high cost of airport services was the major drawback for the industry, new strategies by the market leaders has been creating more car rental opportunities for both the service providers and users. Alliances of car rental companies with airlines is the new approach to commercialize these facilities in the market.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Car Rental Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Car Rental market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Car Rental Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Customer – Business, Leisure

• Analysis By Application – Airport, Off-Airport

• Analysis By Type – Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV



Regional Market Analysis – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Car Rental Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Customer – Business, Leisure

• Analysis By Application – Airport, Off-Airport

• Analysis By Type – Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV



Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Car Rental Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Customer – Business, Leisure

• Analysis By Application – Airport, Off-Airport

• Analysis By Type – Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisition Activities of Key Industry Players

• Product Benchmarking of key industry players

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis - Hertz Global Holdings, Enterprise Holdings, Avis Budget Group, Europcar, Sixt A.G., China Auto Rental Inc., eHi Car Services, Uber Technologies Inc.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



