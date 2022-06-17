Global CAR T Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline Report 2022-2028: Pharma Giants are Increasingly Partnering/Collaborating with Technology Companies to Integrate Advanced Technologies

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global CAR T cell therapy market opportunity is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028

The development of CAR T cell therapy will gather momentum from the increasing number of investors, designers, and analysts in the guide therapy.

Rising frequencies of cancer across the globe together with the relentless technological advancement for dependable and effective cancer treatment is expected to support the growth of the worldwide CAR-T cell therapy market. Furthermore, heavy investments in clinical research and development in cell therapy are estimated to boost the market for CAR-T cell therapy in the years to come.



The report provides information on the globally approved CAR T cell therapies along with their price, dosage, and sales analysis. The report analyzes and forecasts the size of the global CAR-T cell therapy market.

The report delivers a full-scale exploration of market dynamics and factors that are manipulating the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market. The report also gives a competitive analysis of major market players that will give a competitive advantage to customers in their respective businesses.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy is a novel immunotherapeutic approach that is indicated for the management of cancer. CAR T-cell therapy is a type of therapy in which the T-cells are taken from the blood of the patient, which is then modified in a lab by the addition of a gene for a man-made receptor (chimeric antigen receptor).

This aids in better recognizing of specific cancer cell antigens. The CAR T-cells are then given back to the patient. To date, 6 CAR T-cell therapy products including Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), yescarta (axicabtagene), Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), and Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) have been approved by FDA for the management of wide range of cancers. In addition to this, Relmacabtagene autoleucel have been approved in China.



The introduction of CAR T cell therapies has shown high adoption rates in a short span of time has propelled further research and development activities in this domain. Apart from hematological malignancies, the researchers are also expanding the role of CAR T cell therapies in solid tumors which will propel the growth of the market.

For instance, a recent research study demonstrated that infusing immune cells into patients has shown early promise by shrinking tumors in digestive system. The interim results demonstrated that tumors in nearly 50% of the 37 patients so far reduced in size after the therapy.



The global CAR T cell therapy market is highly consolidated with several key players. The pharmaceutical giants in the market are increasingly partnering or collaborating with technology companies to integrate advanced technologies for the betterment of CAR-T therapy or to expand their geographical presence.

For instance, Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics entered into a worldwide license agreement for the development of next-generation ATA3271 which is mesothelin-directed CAR-T cell therapy. The agreement also aims to develop ATA2271, for the management of high mesothelin-expressing tumors such as malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer.



Among drug types, Yescarta is currently dominating the market. Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recently in 2022, regulatory bodies expanded the approval of drugs for the management of large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that is refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapses within a year of first-line chemotherapy. The wide range of therapeutic indications as well as the global availability of the drug is the major factors which are the major factors aiding in the dominance of these factors.



Report Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Opportunity > USD 15 Billion

Global & Regional Market Insight: Current & Market Forecast 2028

Approved CAR T Cell Therapies Sales Forecast Till 2028

Emerging In Vivo Induced CAR T Cell Therapies

CAR T Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

CAR T Cell Therapy Approval & Reimbursement Scenario By Country

Patent, Price, Sales Insight On 6 Approved CAR T Cell Therapies

Insight On More Than 600 CAR T Cell Therapies In Clinical Trials

CAR T Cell Therapies Clinical Trials Insights by Company, Country & Phase

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology



2. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy - Next Era in Immuno Oncology



3. Evolution of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Design

3.1 Structure of CAR-T Cell

3.2 1st Generation Chimeric Antigen Receptor

3.3 2nd & 3rd Generation CAR-T Cell

3.4 Principle of Chimeric Antigen Receptor Design



4. Approaches to Improve the Efficiency of CAR-T Cell Therapy



5. CAR T Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cost Analysis



6. Emerging In-Vivo Induced CAR T Cell Therapies

6.1 Need of In-Vivo CAR T Cell Therapy

6.2 In-Vivo CAR T Cell Platform; VivoVec, TumorTag, & RACR/CAR

6.3 Key Drug in Research & Development



7. Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook 2022 - 2028

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Future Market Opportunity



8. Globally Approved CAR T Cell Therapies - Pricing, Dosage & Sales Analysis 2028

8.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

8.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleuce (Yescarta)

8.3 Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Tecartus)

8.4 Lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi)

8.5 Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Abecma)

8.6 Relmacabtagene autoleucel (Carteyva)

8.7 Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti)



9. US CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook

9.1 Approved & Key CAR T Cell Therapy Products in US

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Current Reimbursement Scenario



10. Europe CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook

10.1 Approved & Key CAR T Cell Therapy Products in Europe

10.2 UK

10.3 Germany

10.4 Spain

10.5 France

10.6 Rest of Europe

10.7 Current Reimbursement Scenario



11. China CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook

11.1 Approved & Key CAR T Cell Therapy Products in China

11.2 Current Market Size & Forecast



12. Japan CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook

12.1 Approved & Key CAR T Cell Therapy Products in Japan

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Current Reimbursement Scenario



13. South Korea CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook

13.1 Approved & Key CAR T Cell Therapies in South Korea

13.2 Future Market Opportunity

14. Australia CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook

14.1 Approved & Key CAR T Cell Products in Australia

14.2 Australia CAR T Cell Therapy Market

14.3 Current Reimbursement Scenario



15. Taiwan CAR T Cell Therapy Market Outlook



16. Global CAR T Cells Clinical Pipeline Overview

16.1 By Company

16.2 By County

16.3 By Indication

16.4 By Phase



17. Global CAR T Cells Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

17.1 Research

17.2 Preclinical

17.3 Clinical

17.4 Phase-I

17.5 Phase-I/II

17.6 Phase-II

17.7 Phase-III

17.8 Registered



18. Marketed CAR T Cell Therapy Clinical insight

18.1 Breyanzi

18.2 CARVYKTI

18.3 Yescarta

18.4 Kymriah

18.5 Abecma

18.6 Tecartus



19. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

19.1 Favorable Parameters

19.2 Market Challenges



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1 Autolus

20.2 Bellicum

20.3 Bluebird

20.4 Celgene

20.5 Cellectis

20.6 Celyad

20.7 Eureka Therapeutics

20.8 Fortress Biotech

20.9 Immune Therapeutics

20.10 Juno Therapeutics

20.11 Kite Pharma

20.12 Novartis

20.13 Sorrento therapeutics

20.14 TILT Biotherapeutics

20.15 Ziopharm

