Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Analysis Report 2023: Drug type, Indication, Target Antigen, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2030

The CAR T-Cell Therapy Market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



The Growth of CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Driven by Remarkable Efficacy and Potential to Treat Certain Types of Cancer

CAR T-cell therapy has emerged as a significant driver in the market due to its exceptional efficacy and potential to treat previously challenging and limited cancer types. Notably, hematological malignancies, including specific types of leukemia and lymphoma, have witnessed impressive results with CAR T-cell therapy, where conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy often had limited success.

The therapy involves genetic modification of a patient's T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), enabling them to recognize and target cancer cells with specific antigens. This targeted approach allows CAR T cells to selectively attack cancer cells, sparing healthy cells, leading to improved outcomes and reduced side effects compared to traditional treatments. Clinical trials and real-world data have showcased significant and long-lasting responses in patients with refractory or relapsed cancers, offering the potential for cure or long-term remission in some cases.

These success stories have garnered substantial interest from healthcare providers, patients, and investors, driving further research, investment, and adoption of this innovative therapy. Furthermore, regulatory agencies' approvals of CAR T-cell therapies for specific indications have played a pivotal role in market growth. As more CAR T-cell therapies receive regulatory approvals and expand into new cancer indications, the market is expected to experience significant expansion in the coming years.



Increase in Incidence of Cancer and Strong Product Pipeline to Drive Global Market



The global CAR T-cell therapy market is poised for growth, driven by an increase in cancer incidence and a robust product pipeline. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in five individuals develops cancer during their lifetime, with one in eight men and one in 11 women succumbing to the disease. Additionally, over 50 million people are estimated to be living within five years of a previous cancer diagnosis.

The rising need for effective cancer treatments is further underscored by the approximately 544,352 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma reported globally in 2020. The presence of a strong product pipeline is a crucial factor stimulating demand for CAR T-cell therapy products. Notably, Autolus Therapeutics plc is leading the way with its innovative product named AUTO1, currently undergoing phase I trials for the treatment of adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

AUTO1 features obecabtageneautoleucel, an investigational CD19 CAR T-cell therapy designed to overcome limitations observed in current CD19 CAR T-cell therapies, addressing concerns related to clinical activity and safety. These promising developments in the CAR T-cell therapy market are expected to drive its expansion and have a positive impact on the treatment landscape for cancer patients.



North America Dominated the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market during the forecast period



In 2022, North America dominated in the global CAR T-cell therapy market, leading both in terms of growth and market share. Within North America, the U.S. CAR T-cell therapy market is projected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The market growth in the U.S. is primarily fueled by high healthcare expenditure and significant advancements in CAR T-cell therapy treatment procedures.

The recent FDA approvals of ground breaking CAR T-cell therapies have been instrumental in expanding the market, particularly in the treatment of blood cancer, leukemia, and myeloma. To further promote awareness and understanding of CAR T-cell therapies, healthcare organizations and manufacturers in the U.S. actively engage in comprehensive awareness campaigns aimed at educating patients about this revolutionary therapy. These initiatives have successfully stimulated demand and created a favorable market landscape.

Meanwhile, the Canadian CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to experience a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the upcoming years, closely following the trajectory of the U.S. market during the forecast period. This growth in Canada is driven by increasing investments by prominent industry players in advancing CAR T-cell therapy and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in the country.



On the other hand, The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, and China, in particular, is leading the way with its burgeoning market. China has seen a surge in registered clinical trials for CAR-T therapies, making it a promising and viable market for these treatments in recent times. The region's remarkable progress in the CAR T-cell therapy market can be attributed to dedicated efforts in government spending and reforms, fostering significant development in the industry.

Company Profiles

Pfizer, Inc.

Cellectis

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Celyad Oncology

Merck & Co., Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Bluebird Bio, Inc002E

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Miltenyi Biotech

Autolus Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Drug Type

Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)

Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)

Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel)

Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)

Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

Others

By Indication

Lymphoma

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Others

By Target Antigen

CD 19

CD 20

GD2

CD22

CD30

CD33

HER1

HER2

Others

By End user

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

