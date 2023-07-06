Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Rise in Awareness Regarding CAR T-Cell Therapy Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Target Antigen, By Indication, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CAR-T cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 118,680.68 million by 2032, according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The CAR-T cell therapy market is experiencing significant growth as it utilizes the immune system to combat cancer. This groundbreaking approach involves modifying a patient's own T cells, a type of white blood cell, to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These CARs enable the T cells to recognize and target specific antigens in cancer cells, leading to their destruction. CAR-T therapy has shown promising results in treating specific blood malignancies and is being explored for its potential in other types of cancer.



In CAR-T treatment, T cells from the patient's blood are taken out and genetically modified in a lab to produce receptors that bind to proteins prevalent in cancer cells. Large quantities of these modified CAR-T cells are then produced and administered to the patient. By enhancing the T cells' ability to locate and attack cancer cells, CAR-T therapy has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the CAR-T cell therapy market. Lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in delays and interruptions in the production and availability of raw materials needed for CAR-T cell manufacturing.

This has created challenges for life science and biopharma companies, causing them to wait for new raw materials for CAR-T cell production. Efforts are underway to address these supply chain issues and ensure a steady supply of materials to support the manufacturing of CAR-T cells during these challenging times.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

CD19/CD22 is the CAR-T cell therapy with the largest market share. It has shown remarkable clinical results in leukemia and lymphoma treatment, gaining regulatory approval and proving effective in achieving patient remission.

DLBCL (Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma) is a prominent indication in the CAR-T cell therapy market, holding a significant market share. This fast-growing cancer of B-cell origin is a prevalent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma affecting the lymphatic system.

North America is set to lead the market, driven by rising cancer incidence and the growing biotechnology industry. The region's demand for cancer treatments is increasing accordingly.

