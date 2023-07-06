Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Rise in Awareness Regarding CAR T-Cell Therapy Drives Growth

The global CAR-T cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 118,680.68 million by 2032, according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The CAR-T cell therapy market is experiencing significant growth as it utilizes the immune system to combat cancer. This groundbreaking approach involves modifying a patient's own T cells, a type of white blood cell, to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These CARs enable the T cells to recognize and target specific antigens in cancer cells, leading to their destruction. CAR-T therapy has shown promising results in treating specific blood malignancies and is being explored for its potential in other types of cancer.

In CAR-T treatment, T cells from the patient's blood are taken out and genetically modified in a lab to produce receptors that bind to proteins prevalent in cancer cells. Large quantities of these modified CAR-T cells are then produced and administered to the patient. By enhancing the T cells' ability to locate and attack cancer cells, CAR-T therapy has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the CAR-T cell therapy market. Lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in delays and interruptions in the production and availability of raw materials needed for CAR-T cell manufacturing.

This has created challenges for life science and biopharma companies, causing them to wait for new raw materials for CAR-T cell production. Efforts are underway to address these supply chain issues and ensure a steady supply of materials to support the manufacturing of CAR-T cells during these challenging times.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

  • CD19/CD22 is the CAR-T cell therapy with the largest market share. It has shown remarkable clinical results in leukemia and lymphoma treatment, gaining regulatory approval and proving effective in achieving patient remission.
  • DLBCL (Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma) is a prominent indication in the CAR-T cell therapy market, holding a significant market share. This fast-growing cancer of B-cell origin is a prevalent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma affecting the lymphatic system.
  • North America is set to lead the market, driven by rising cancer incidence and the growing biotechnology industry. The region's demand for cancer treatments is increasing accordingly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Insights
4.1. CAR-T Cell Therapy Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Rise in awareness regarding CAR T-cell therapy
4.2.1.2. Increase in demand of ideal therapeutics for treatment of cancer
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High cost of CAR T-cell therapies
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. CAR-T Cell Therapy Industry trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, by Target Antigen

6. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, by Indication

7. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

