Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Switchable CARs, Suicide Genes & Transient Transfection to Reshape Sector Moving Forward

CAR-T cell therapy is a remarkably promising treatment for cancer patients. It is a type of immunotherapy where doctors collect immune cells, modify them in a laboratory, and provide them the power to easily recognize and kill cancer cells. When infused into a patient, the cells get multiplied and stay in the body as "living drugs."
T-cells form the backbone of CAR-T cell therapy. T-cells are the workhorses of our immune system and play a key role in directing the immune response and killing cells infected by pathogens. In CAR-T cell therapy, blood is drawn from the patient and the T-cells are separated out. In the laboratory, a disarmed virus is then used to genetically engineer the T-cells to produce chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface.Once infused into the patient, these CARs enable the T-cells to recognize and attach to an antigen on the cancer cell, leading to its destruction.
Scientific progress within the field of cancer immunotherapy has led to seven CAR-T cell therapy approvals, including:
- Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)
- Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)
- Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)
- Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)
- Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)
- Relma-cel (Relmacabtagene)
- Carvykti (Ciltacabtagene autoleucel)
While Relma-cel has been approved by NMPA in China, all the other six therapies have been approved in the U.S. by the FDA.
These historic approvals demonstrate that theCAR-T market has arrivedand is taking the biotech industry by storm. This has driven CAR-T funding to staggering new heights. At first the trend was subtle, but the tide has swelled as CAR-T start-ups have been richly funded by investors eager to get into this expanding area of regenerative medicine. In total, there has been an astonishing $100 billion of market capitalization from CAR-T companies in recent years.
Financing rounds by CAR-T companies have approached $4 billion, while CAR-T industry partnerships have contributed an astounding $2 billion. M&A activity has been even more aggressive, with Celgene snagging Juno Therapeutics for $9 billion in 2018 and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) acquiring Celgene for $74B by 2019. Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion also made waves, as did other transactions, such as Astellas Pharma's acquisition of Xyphos Biosciences and its CAR-T technology for $665 million. The billion-dollar CAR-T cell therapy market would not have been possible without the remarkable efficacy of the early CAR-T therapies in treating several types of blood cancers. Ranging from small start-ups to billion-dollar companies, CAR-T companies are proliferating in all healthcare markets worldwide.
This 321-page market report reveals:
- Global CAR-T cell therapy market size, with segmentation by product, geography, and indication
- Future market size forecasts by segment through 2030
- Detailed coverage of the approved CAR-T products, including regulatory approvals, pricing, reimbursement, and degree of market penetration
- Clinical trial activity by type, geography, phase, and sponsor
- Comprehensive CAR-T patent analysis, including top inventors, patent holders, patent types, geographies, and most cited patents
- CAR-T industry mergers and acquisitions, ipos, and financing events
- Strategic partnerships, alliances, and co-commercialization agreements within the CAR-T sector
- Market trends, future directions, and emerging opportunities
- Profiles of leading CAR-T competitors composing the global marketplace
- and much more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. REPORT OVERVIEW
2. CAR-T CELL THERAPY: TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
2.1 CAR-T Cell
2.2 Evolution of CAR-T Cell Development
2.3 Antigens Present on Hematological Malignant Cells
2.4 Tools for Inserting Receptor Genes into T Cells
2.5 Transforming T Cells into CAR-T Cells
2.6 The Seven CAR-T Therapies Available in the Market: A Brief Overview
2.7 Toxicities Associated with CAR-T Treatment
2.8 Strategies for the Future of CAR-T Therapies
2.8.1 Switchable CARs (sCARs)
2.8.2 Suicide Genes to Destroy CAR-T Cells In Vivo
2.8.3 Transient Transfection
2.8.4 Affinity Tuned CARs
2.8.5 Armored CARs
2.8.6 Shift from Liquid Cancers to Solid Tumors
2.8.7 Focus on Shortening Hospital Stay
2.8.8 Focus on Discovering New Antigens
2.8.9 Shifting from Autologous to Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies
2.8.10 CAR-T for the Masses
2.8.11 New In Vivo CAR-T Approach
2.8.12 Combination with mRNA Vaccine
2.8.13 Combination with Oncolytic Virus
2.9 Direct Competition between Autologous CAR-T Therapies
3. CAR-T CELL THERAPY: PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
4. SCALABLE MANUFACTURING OF CAR-T CELLS
4.1 The Manufacturing Process of Clinical-Scale Autologous CAR-T Therapies
4.2 The Evolution of CAR-T Cell Manufacturing Platforms
4.2.1 Open vs. Closed Systems
4.2.2 Manual Processing vs. Automation
4.2.3 Autologous vs. Allogeneic Manufacturing
4.4 Operating Expenses in Autologous CAR-T Manufacturing
4.5 Operating Expenses in Allogeneic CAR-T Manufacturing
5. CAR-T TARGET ANTIGENS
6. CAR-T PATENT LANDSCAPE
7. CAR-T CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
8. PUBLISHED CAR-T SCIENTIFIC PAPERS IN PUBMED.GOV & NIH FUNDING
9. DEALS IN CAR-T THERAPY SPACE
9.1 Most Recent CAR-T Deals
10. REIMBURSEMENT FOR CAR-T THERAPIES
10.1 Potential Barriers to CAR-T Treatments
10.2 Manufacturer Challenges
10.3 CAR-T Reimbursement Updated for FY 2023 IPPS Final Rule
10.4 Use of 2021 Data to Establish Payment
10.5 Reimbursement for CAR-T Therapy in Europe
10.6 Outcomes-Based Reimbursement for CAR-T Therapies in Europe
10.7 CAR-T Cell Treated Patients Registered in EBMT Registry
11. BLOOD CANCERS: INCDENCE AND AVAILABLE TREATMENTS
11.1 Lymphoma
11.2 Leukemia
11.3 Treatment Options for Blood Cancers
11.4 The Staggering Cost of Cancer Therapies
12. MARKET ANALYSIS
12.1 Global Market for CAR-T Cell Therapy by Product
12.2 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Geography
12.3 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Indication
13. BARRIERS & STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESS IN CAR-T 2.0 MARKET PLACE
13.1 Barriers to CAR-T 2.0 Commercial Success
13.2 Capacity Constraints
13.3 Competition among Manufacturers
13.4 Competition from other Treatments
13.5 Market Development Strategies for CAR-T 2.0
13.5.1 Effective Physician Education
13.5.2 Logistical Excellence
13.5.3 Evidence Generation
14. CAR-T COMPANIES: AN OVERVIEW
Companies Mentioned
- Abbvie
- Adaptimmune
- Aleta BioTherapeutics
- Allogene
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.
- Arcellx, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Autolus Therapeutics, plc
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- BioNTech
- bluebird bio
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)
- Cabaletta Bio
- Caribou Biosciences
- Carina Biotech
- Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.
- CARsgen Therapeutics
- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.
- CARTherics
- Celgene Corporation
- Cell Therapies, Pvt. Ltd
- Cellectis
- Celularity, Inc.
- Celyad Oncology
- Creative Biolabs
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- CytoSeek
- Cytovia Therapeutics
- DiaCarta, Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Empirica Therapeutics
- More
