Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Markets to 2026: Rising Clinical Trials and Development of New and Effective Therapy Options

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is expected to reach USD6134.56 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.11%

The growth in the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer and growing pool of patients who are showing response failure towards alternative treatments.

Rising clinical trials and development of new and effective therapy options is also acting as key growth driver for the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market. In addition to this, growing need for breakthrough therapeutic solutions and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapy in treating cancer are expected to fuel the market growth through 2026.

Moreover, thriving immuno-oncology sector and increasing R&D expenditure are expected to positively influence the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy market. However, the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy market might also face some challenges. The side effects of CAR-T cell therapy may lead to neurological problems and cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which might hamper the market growth. Also, the complicated manufacturing process of CAR-T cells makes it a costly treatment.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its high prevalence around the globe.

Regionally, North America dominated the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in 2020 and is further expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period owing to increasing development and launch of new therapies for the treatment of cancer by key healthcare and drug manufacturers in the region.

Further, Europe is expected to be the second largest market for global CAR-T cell therapy through 2026 as the region is witnessing extensive research for development of cancer treatment therapies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are investing on extensive research & development activities to launch new CAR-T Cell therapies to strengthen their positions in global market.

Major companies operating in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market include

Gilead Sciences Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cellectis SA

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Novartis AG

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Johnson & Johnson SA

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics PLC

Humanigen Inc

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type:

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)

Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)

Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)

Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)

Others

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Tumor Type

Hematological Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Indication:

Diffused Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

Others

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Treatment Type

Single Treatment

Combination Treatment

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen:

CD 19

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

Others

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

