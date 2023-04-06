Global CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Market Report 2023: Increasing Financial Support Provided by Different Organizations to Promote Development and Consumption Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car-t therapy pipeline analysis market is expected to grow from $1.40 billion in 2021 to $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6% The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market is expected to grow to $3.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5%.

Major players in the chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market are Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CARsgen Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Mustang Bio, and Immune Therapeutics.

The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market includes revenues earned by CAR-T therapy products and related services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy is a type of immunotherapy in which T-cells are taken from the patient's blood are modified in a laboratory with the addition of a special protein receptor that grants T-cells the power to recognize as well as kill cancer cells easily, along with infusing the same back into that patient. This special protein receptor, known as the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), attaches to a specific protein on a patient's cancer cells. The infused cells multiply and prevail in the patient's body as living drugs.



North America was the largest region in the global CAR-t therapy market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the CAR-T therapy market. The regions covered in chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy is monotherapy and combination therapy. Monotherapy is used in the treatment of any disease with a single drug. The target antigens involved are CD19, CD22, and others that are used in various applications such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and others.



The CAR-T therapy market is driven by the increasing financial support provided by different organizations to promote the development and consumption of CAR-T therapy. The government and non-government organizations provide financial support to the companies in the CAR-T therapy market for research and development and the patients for their treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).



The limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy limit the growth of the market. The limitations of CAR-T therapy include its failure to treat other types of cancer, side effects, and the high cost of treatment. CAR-T therapy is widely used as a treatment for a particular type of blood cancer and fails to treat other types of cancers such as lung cancer or breast cancer.

Further, in many cases, the application of CAR-T therapy results in cytokine release syndrome (CRS). CRS is a severe flu-like condition causing high fever, nausea, chills, headache, rash, and troubled breathing. Further, the high cost limits the growth of the market. According to a report from Kaiser Health News, the per-patient cost of CAR-T cell therapy was more than $1 million in 2021. Thus, the growth of CAR-T therapy is restricted by the various limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy.



The companies in the CAR-T therapy market are conducting clinical trials to assess the ability of CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a type of white blood cell cancer where the cancer cells accumulate in the bone marrow and surrounds the healthy blood cells. CAR-T therapy is being tested as a treatment for multiple myeloma. CAR-T cells are modified to target the multiple myeloma causing cells to treat the relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The countries covered in the chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



