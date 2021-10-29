Global CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Report 2021: Market is Expected to Stabilize and Reach $6,100 Million in 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CAR-T therapy market reached a value of nearly $1,037 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from $1,037.0 million in 2020 to $3,150.0 million in 2025 at a rate of 24.9%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of cancer and increased awareness about the therapy. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $ 6,100 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increases in healthcare expenditure, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure and advances in drug discovery. This growth was restricted by low rate of drug approvals, challenges due to regulatory changes and limited number of treatment centers.

Going forward, increase in blood cancer incidence rate, rise in healthcare expenditure, strong pipeline of drugs and rising focus on car-t therapy are expected to drive the market. High costs of therapy, reimbursement challenges, adverse events, complex manufacturing and supply chain and covid-19 impacting drug trails, and reduction in free trade are major factors that could hinder the growth of the CAR-T therapy market in the future.



The CAR-T therapy market is segmented by target antigen into CD19, CD22, BCMA and others. The CD19 was the largest segment of the CAR-T therapy market by target antigen, accounting for 100% of the total market in 2020. Going forward, CD19 segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CAR-T therapy market, at a CAGR of 12.0%.



The CAR-T therapy market is also segmented by application into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma and others. The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was the largest segment of the CAR-T therapy market by application, accounting for 54.0% of the total market in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CAR-T therapy market, at a CAGR of 71.1%.



North America was the largest region in the global CAR-T therapy market, accounting for 56.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the CAR-T therapy market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 53.8% and 23.3% respectively.



The CAR-T therapy market is particularly prone to disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, as patients with cancer are more susceptible to viral infections, especially after chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, or surgeries. COVID-19 has caused clinical trial delays for CAR-T therapy drugs. Due to worldwide lockdown, production is also being halted which is causing supply chain issues.



The CAR-T therapy market is concentrated, with a small number of large of large players in the market. Major players in the market include Novartis AG and Gilead Pharmaceuticals.



The top opportunities in the CAR-T therapy market segmented by target antigen will arise in the CD19 segment, which will gain $790.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the CAR-T therapy market segmented by application will arise in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment, which will gain $850.0 million of global annual sales by 2023.

The CAR-T therapy market size will gain the most in the USA at $803.4 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the CAR-T therapy market include focus efforts towards investing in the R&D for creating remodeled CAR-T therapy to avoid neurological side-effects, creating off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapy for advanced cancer treatment, manufacturing next-generation CAR T cells for improved treatment of high-grade glioma, investing in AI and machine learning solutions to optimize future CAR-T therapy, carrying out strategic collaborations to boost innovations, collaborating or acquiring competitor companies to expand CAR-T therapy portfolio, and investing in the CAR-T therapy to make it more effective.

Player-adopted strategies in the CAR-T therapy market include expansion through mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships with technology companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. CAR-T Therapy Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Target Antigen

6.3. Segmentation By Application



7. CAR-T Therapy Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Target Antigen

7.2.1. CD19 Therapy

7.2.2. CD22 Therapy

7.2.3. BCMA Therapy

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Segmentation By Application

7.3.1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

7.3.2. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

7.3.3. Follicular Lymphoma

7.3.4. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

7.3.5. Multiple Myeloma

7.3.6. Others



8. CAR-T Therapy Market, COVID Impact Analysis

8.1. Impact On Global CAR-T Therapy

8.2. Impact On Global CAR-T Therapy Clinical Trials

8.3. Impact On People Undergoing CAR-T Therapy

8.4. Impact On Leading Global Oncology Companies

8.5. Future Outlook



9. CAR-T Therapy Market Trends and Strategies

9.1. Remodeled CAR-T Cell Therapy For Fewer Side Effects

9.2. Off-The-Shelf Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy For Improved Treatment

9.3. Next-Generation CAR-T Cells For Treatment Of High-Grade Glioma

9.4. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence To Optimize Future CAR-T Therapy

9.5. Collaborating With Technology Companies For Advanced Technologies

9.6. Growing Partnerships For Promoting CAR-T Therapy Market



10. Global CAR-T Therapy Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global CAR-T Therapy Market Segmentation

11.1. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, Segmentation By Target Antigen, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1. CD19

11.1.2. CD22

11.1.3. BCMA

11.2. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

11.2.2. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

11.2.3. Follicular Lymphoma

11.2.4. Multiple Myeloma



12. CAR-T Therapy Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Gilead Sciences

Novartis AG

