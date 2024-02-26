Global Carbon and Graphite Strategic Business Report, 2022-2024 and 2030: Market to Maintain Vertiginous Growth Spurt, Asia-Pacific's Leadership Role, Healthy Gains for North America & Europe

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon and Graphite - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Carbon and Graphite Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Carbon and Graphite estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Carbon & Graphite Fibers segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Carbon and Graphite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Impact on Global Carbon and Graphite Market

Global Carbon & Graphite Market to Maintain Vertiginous Growth Spurt

Segments Offering Special Thrust to Global Carbon & Graphite Market

Asia-Pacific's Leadership Role in Global Carbon & Graphite Market

Leadership Role in Global Carbon & Graphite Market Healthy Gains for North America & Europe

& Carbon & Graphite Market Makes Powerful Strides with Roaster of Trends & Drivers

Graphite: At the Helm of Green Energy Revolution & Aggressive Supply Policies

Graphite Materials: Integral Parts of De-carbonization Strategy

Circularity & Reuse of Battery-Grade Raw Materials

China's Stronghold & Unsustainable Production Highlight Need for New Natural Graphite Mines

Stronghold & Unsustainable Production Highlight Need for New Natural Graphite Mines Unsustainable Production & Requirement of New Sources

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Squeezed by Twin Issues of Supply & Carbon Footprint

Natural Graphite: Supply Chain Issues

European Graphite Industry Struggles with Low Focus on Investments & Diversification

Key Drivers of the Graphite Market

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 130 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Influencer Market Insights

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Carbon & Graphite

Global Graphite Volume Production by Natural Graphite and Synthetic Graphite for the Year 2023

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand for Activated Carbon (AC) in Water/Air Purification & Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment with Activated Carbon

Worsening Indoor & Outdoor Air Quality Throws Focus on Activated Carbon for Air Purification

Stringent Emission Norms Drives Activated Carbon Demand in the Automobile Sector

New Opportunities Emerge for Activated Carbon During COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthy Outlook for Steel Manufacturing Brings Cheer to Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers

A Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes, Steel Industry Dictates Demand Patterns for Graphite

Rise of Carbon Nanotube as a Marvel of Material Science & Engineering Adds Significantly to the Market's Overall Growth Momentum

Unwavering Focus on Automotive/Aircraft Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Carbon & Graphite

Future Fleet Expansion Plans Guided by Fuel Efficiency & Strict Emission Regulations to Benefit Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Parts & Components

High Strength & Low Weight Benefits Drive Demand for Carbon Fibers & Recycled Carbon Fibers in Myriad Applications

Graphite/Graphene Make New Headway in Wearable & Printed Electronics

Graphene Ushers in an Era of Metal Free Wearables

EVs Breathe New Life into Graphene/Graphite Demand

Global Opportunity for Commercial EVs

Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Drive Demand for Carbon & Graphite in Solar Panels & Wind Turbines

Renewables Outlook

What Does it Mean for Graphite?

Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite

Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications

Graphite Lubrication Rises in Popularity

Carbon Footprint of Graphite & Carbon Production, Use & Disposal Causes Concerns

Sustainable Solutions & Practices Emerge into the Forefront Amid Rising Concerns

