Global Carbon Black Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Black market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Furnace Black, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, Furnace Black will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817799/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$145.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$119.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Furnace Black will reach a market size of US$374.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC); Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd.; Longxing Chemical; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; OCI Co., Ltd.; Omsk Carbon Group OOO; Orion Engineered Carbons SA; Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.; PrJSC "Kremenchug Carbon Black Plant"; Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt., Ltd.; Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co., Ltd.; Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black Co., Ltd.; Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon); Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
IV. COMPETITION
CABOT CORPORATION
CHINA SYNTHETIC RUBBER CORPORATION
LONGXING CHEMICAL
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
OCI CO., LTD.
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK LIMITED
RALSON GOODLUCK CARBON PVT LTD.
THAI CARBON BLACK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BIRLA CARBON)
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
