Global Carbon Black Market Forecast 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for carbon black is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% during the projected period, 2019-2027. The increasing demand for UV inks, the rising demand for plastics, and the growing demand from the construction sector, are the important factors boosting the market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The toners and printing inks utilize carbon black to aid in properties like gloss, optical density, color tone, etc., along with other applications. The carbon black aids in the reduction of the amount of photoinitiator, along with the reduction in costs, without compromising the ink performance. The rising demands for printing inks will thereby impact the growth and demand of the carbon black market. The rising demand for electronic components like ovens, laptops, television, etc. is projected to result in increased demand for plastics, which, in turn, will influence the growth of the carbon black market positively. However, the environmental concerns with regard to the release of gases during the production of carbon black are expected to deter the growth of the carbon black market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global carbon black market is analyzed through the markets present in the regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific market region is set to witness the highest CAGR during the estimated period.



The steady demographics, and rising disposable incomes are the primary factors attributed to the growth prospects of the carbon black market in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market boasts the presence of many well-established and upcoming players. Tokai Carbon Corp Ltd., Imerys SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Himadri Chemicals Ltd., are among the major companies in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. OCI COMPANY LTD.

2. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

3. IMERYS SA

4. HIMADRI CHEMICALS LTD.

5. TOKAI CARBON CORP LTD.

6. CABOT CORPORATION

7. ASAHI CARBON CORPORATION LTD.

8. BIRLA CARBON

9. ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY

10. JIANGXI BLACK CAT CARBON BLACK CO. LTD

11. NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

12. OMSK CARBON CORPORATION

13. ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.

14. PHILIPS CARBON BLACK LTD.

15. ATLAS ORGANIC PVT LTD.



