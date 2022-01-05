Global Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market Report 2021-2030: Opportunity in CCUS-as-a-Service for Addressing the Complete CO2 Value Chain

Jan 05, 2022, 13:00 ET
The "Global Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study gives a comprehensive analysis of the global CCUS market till 2030, including forecasts for revenue, carbon capture capacity, regional splits, trends by industry, competitive analysis, and growth opportunity identification.
Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) will have a huge role to play in the global trend towards decarbonization of industries in the decades ahead. As energy transition accelerates and impending deadlines for carbon-neutrality approach, the CCUS market will present dynamic growth opportunities across regions and industrial sectors till 2030.
In the short to medium term, CCUS will find wider application in hard-to-abate industries, such as coal-fired power plants, cement manufacturing, iron and steel, fertilizers, and chemical production by retrofitting existing plants. In order to have a larger impact on decarbonization strategies in the longer term, negative emission technologies, such as Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and Direct Air CCS (DACCS) will begin to be deployed.
CCUS hubs will play a significant role by integrating various industrial clusters within the ecosystem, thereby, reducing the cost and operational risk. At the same time, innovation will focus on cost reduction, technology optimization, modularization, and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on CCUS
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Growth Environment - Summary and Conclusions
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in the Americas
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in Europe
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in APAC
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in MEA
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS
- Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage - Scope of Analysis
- Applications and Geographic Scope
- CCUS Value Chain and Definitions
- CCUS Segmentation and Definitions
- Carbon Capture Solutions and Technologies
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics for CCUS
- Growth Drivers for CCUS
- Growth Driver Analysis for CCUS
- Growth Restraints for CCUS
- Growth Restraint Analysis for CCUS
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - CCUS
- Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - CCUS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - CCUS
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by End-user Industry - CCUS
- Annual Capacity Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - CCUS
- Competitive Environment - CCUS
- Revenue Share - CCUS
- Revenue Share Analysis - CCUS
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Power Industry
- Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in the Power Industry
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Power Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type - CCUS in the Power Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Power Industry
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Power Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Power Industry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heavy Industry
- Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in the Heavy Industry
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas Industry
- Key Growth Metrics for CCU in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Operations Type - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and DACCS
- Key Growth Metrics for BECCS and DACCS
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - BECCS and DACCS
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type - BECCS and DACCS
- Revenue Forecast by Region - BECCS and DACCS
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - BECCS and DACCS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - BECCS and DACCS
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS Clusters
- Key Growth Metrics for CCUS Clusters
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS Clusters
- Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS Clusters
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS Clusters
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS Clusters
- Global CCUS Hubs and Clusters in Operation and Planned
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hydrogen Production
- Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in Hydrogen Production
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
- Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Waste-to-energy
- Key Growth Metrics for Waste-to-energy CCUS
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - Waste-to-energy CCUS
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Waste-to-energy CCUS
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - Waste-to-energy CCUS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Waste-to-energy CCUS
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utilization
- Carbon Capture with Utilization and Future Growth Prospect
- Annual Capacity Forecast for Utilization
- Key Growth Potential for Utilization in Chemical, Fuel, Plastics, and Building Material Conversion
- Recent Research Investigations on Uses of Pure CO2 Under Atmospheric Pressure Levels
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Storage
- Global Storage Potential for Captured CO2
- Annual CO2 Storage Forecast - CCUS
- Storage Forecast Analysis - CCUS
13. Growth Opportunity Universe - CCUS
- Growth Opportunity 1: Negative Emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target
- Growth Opportunity 2: CCUS-as-a-Service for Addressing the Complete CO2 Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 3: Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries With Less CO2 Emissions
- Growth Opportunity 4: CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters
14. Next Steps
