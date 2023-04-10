Global Carbon Credit Markets, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Credit Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Types, By Sectors, By Region And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Carbon Credit market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.6% during 2022-2028E.

Global Carbon Credit Market report comprehensively covers the market by types, sectors, and regions. Global Carbon Credit Market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Global Carbon Credit Market Synopsis

The global carbon credit market growth is expected to be significant during the forecast period on account of the corporate rush to meet the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement, with more than 20% of the world's two thousand most prominent public companies committing to meet the net-zero target by2050.

The European Union member states have set an ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by at least 55% below 1990 levels by 2030, and many other countries, including China, South Korea, South Africa, Japan, Canada, and other emitters, have publicly committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Since the carbon market is being considered as an essential tool to accomplish these targets, compliance and voluntary global carbon credit market would continue to show growth in the coming years.

Increasing investment in the carbon credit market by major companies such as Alphabet, Cemex, Delta, General Motors, Unilever, Microsoft, and others is one of the key factors driving the market.

In addition to that, the urgent challenge of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius is leading to tighter emission caps and lowering supply permits, thus driving the carbon credit prices in the coming years. Additionally, participation by major global corporations, financial institutions, speculative traders and investors has further fuelled transactions in the global carbon credit market.

Market by Types

By types, compliance carbon market has captured majority of the market revenue share, the segment is expected to dominate the overall market in the forecast period as well, on account of increasing increasing number of organizations committing to curb their carbon emission and more nations developing their own cap-and-trade system,

Additionally, significant socio-economic co-benefits of voluntary market along with increasing reliability would make it grow 10 times by 2028.

