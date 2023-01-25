Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report 2022: A $200+ Billion Market by 2027 - Increasing Investments in Carbon Capture and Removal Technologies Driving Expansion

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market by Type (Voluntary, Regulated), System Type (Cap and Trade, Baseline and Credit), End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Energy, Petrochemical, Aviation), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon credit trading platform market is expected to reach USD 200.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 67.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2027.

As the drive to curb global warming gathers pace, carbon markets have become increasingly fundamental to achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. The carbon capture solutions are now leading the race against global heating, as they develop and deploy new, scalable, carbon capture technology that will enable us to stop the flow and remove the carbon dioxide already emitted.

Many companies are investing in trading carbon credits to help scale nascent carbon markets and create enduring value by safeguarding unique forest ecosystems and communities.

Regulated Carbon Market: The largest segment by type in the carbon credit trading platform market

Based on the type of carbon credit trading platform, the regulated carbon market segment is expected to exhibit the largest market share from 2022 to 2027.

The market is largely driven by mandatory national, regional, or international carbon reduction policies designed to achieve compliance with GHG emission reduction goals. Government strategy will dictate maximum emission limits (known as allowances or credits). Carbon emitters buy or sell carbon credits based on emissions generated with reference to their allowance limits.

Utilities: The largest segment by end use in carbon credit trading platform market

Utilities segment accounted for the largest share in the global carbon credit trading platform market, by end use segment. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for electricity generation, which leads to high emissions from power utilities. This, in turn, is expected to create a huge demand for carbon trading platforms.

Europe: The largest region in carbon credit trading platform market

The market in Europe accounted for the largest share in the global carbon credit trading platform market during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by investments in clean power generation & electrification and the replacement of aging infrastructure to achieve higher efficiency. The region has also shown rapid industrial growth, driving the demand for carbon credit trading platforms.

Competitive landscape

The leading players in the carbon credit trading platform market include Nasdaq, Inc. (US), CME Group (US), AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) (Singapore), Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) (UK) and Xpansiv (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Escalating Carbon Emissions Leading to Global Warming

Rising Number of Markets Permitting Partial Use of Carbon Offsets

Increasing Investments in Carbon Capture and Removal Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Market Transparency and Traceability

Opportunities

Growing Number of Regulatory (Compliance) Standards and Industry Association Requirements

Challenges

Fraudulent Activities on Trading Platforms due to Lack of Cybersecurity

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Carbon Credit Trading Platform Providers

Technology Analysis

Development of Blockchain-Based Carbon Credit Platform

Market Mapping

Value Chain Analysis

Project Developers

Exchange Partners

Traders/Brokers/Carbon Emitters

End-users/Carbon Emitters

Pricing Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Banco Sabadell to Move Forward with Carbon Offsetting with Climate Trade

Ben & Jerry's Offset Provides Seed Funding for More Sustainable Agriculture

