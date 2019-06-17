Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Markets 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Manufacturers Shift Focus to Developing Markets amidst Lucrative Prospects
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide Incubators: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Dioxide Incubators in Units and US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bellco Glass, Inc. (USA)
- Binder GmbH (Germany)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- LEEC Limited (UK)
- Memmert GmbH+Co.KG (Germany)
- NuAire, Inc. (USA)
- PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp. (China)
- Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carbon Dioxide Incubators: A Prelude
CO2 Incubators Market on a Steady Growth Path
Increasing Usage in Genetic Engineering to Drive CO2 Incubators Market
Segmentation
Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth
Market Challenges
Competition
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Increasing Focus on Life Science Research Drives Growth
Booming Biotechnology Sector to Offer Impetus to CO2 Incubators Market
Increased Spending in Pharma R&D Sector - Opportunity for CO2 incubators Market
Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Propels Market Demand
Increase in Cell Culture Volumes to Propel Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets Conducive Environment for Market Growth
Aging Global Population Drives Carbon dioxide incubators
Air-Jackets Replace Water-Jackets in CO2 Incubator Systems
Features/Benefits of Different Types of CO2 Incubators
Technologically Advanced CO2 Incubators Enable the Market to Sustain
CO2 Control Methods: Infrared Vs. Thermal Conductivity - A Comparison
Manufacturers Shift Focus to Developing Markets amidst Lucrative Prospects
Rising Demand for IVF Technologies to Augur Well for Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market
IVF Statistics around the World: In a Nutshell
Rising Interest in Stem Cell and Vaccine Research to Offer Impetus to CO2 Incubators Market
Select Approved Stem Cell Products
Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis
Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World
Japan and US - Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Research
More Research in Adult Stem Cells to Push the Demand for CO2 Incubators
Proteomics and Pharmacokinetics to Drive Market Growth
Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D
Synthetic Biology Research Gathers Momentum: Opportunities Galore for CO2 Incubators Market
Rising Interest in Biopharmaceutical Drugs Kindles Exciting Prospects
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017
Regenerative Medicine Kindles Exciting Prospects
Market Overview
List of Major Commercially Available Cell Therapy Products
Select Commercial Regenerative Medicine Products in the Global Market
Select Regenerative Products in Mid-to-Late-Stage Clinical Development
Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues
CO2 Incubators Equipped with IR Sensors Gain Popularity
New Features, Reliability & Consistency - Top Reasons to Upgrade
Sample Security - Crucial for CO2 Incubators
Manufacturers Emphasize on the Need for Servicing to Increase Incubator Life-span
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Carbon Dioxide Incubators - An Essential Equipment in Research Labs
Standard Features:
Reliable Cell Culture Environment
Cell Culture
Key Parameters
Based on certain parameters CO2 incubators can be categorized as follows:
CO2 Control
Infrared CO2 Incubators
Thermal Conductivity CO2 Incubators
Temperature Control
Water-Jacketed CO2 Incubators
Air-Jacketed CO2 Incubators
Radiant Walled CO2 Incubators
Contamination Reduction
HEPA Filters CO2 Incubators
Copper-Lined Chambers CO2 Incubators
Other Types of Biomedical Laboratory Incubators
Bacteriological Incubators
Cooled Incubators
5. CELL/TISSUE CULTURE: PHYSIOLOGICAL OVERVIEW
Introduction
History
Plant Cell and Tissue Culture (PCTC)
Plant Tissue Culture Techniques and Applications
Role of Tissue Culture in the Growth of Cell Types
Equipment
Storage and Preservation
Maintenance
Growth Pattern
Harvesting
Suspension Cultures
Adherent Cultures
Mechanical
Proteolytic Enzymes
Standard Procedure for Detaching Adherent Cells
Media and Growth Requirements
Physiological Parameters
Medium Requirements (Often Empirical)
Feeding
Methods of Tissue Culture
Preparation of Media
Growth and Morphology
Sub Culturing Adherent Cells
Thawing Frozen Cells
Freezing Cells
3D Culture-Enabling Technologies
Natural Scaffold Substrates
Hydrogels
Inert Non-Degradable Scaffolds
Biodegradable Materials
Cell Culture Contamination
Chemical Contamination
Types and Sources of Potential Chemical Contaminants
Varied Sources of Chemical Contamination
Media and Components
Sera
Water
Storage Vessels
Fluorescent Lights
Endotoxins
Incubators
Biological Contamination
Varied Sources of Biological Contamination
Mycoplasmas
Airborne Particles and Aerosols
Cross Contamination by Other Cell Cultures
Consequences/Problems of Contamination
Controlling Cell Culture Contamination
Measures Aimed at Reducing Contamination Problems
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Select Product Launches
Caron Announces the Introduction of a Totally New and Uniquely Space Efficient CO2 Incubator
Memmert Announces the Introduction of the new CO2 incubator ICO
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 23 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 27)
- The United States (15)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aihoz
