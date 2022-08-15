Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market to Reach $4.37 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber Bike Market Research Report by Type (Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market size was estimated at USD 2,803.27 million in 2021, USD 3,017.47 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.70% to reach USD 4,375.87 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Carbon Fiber Bike to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across Arizona , Arkansas , California , Colorado , Florida , Georgia , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Washington . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Carbon Fiber Bike Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption for the Carbon Fiber Bike for Racing Purposes

Increasing Awareness About Fitness Over Sports Cycles

Initiatives and Social Campaigns by Various Governments Towards Fitness

Restraints

High Cost of Carbon Fiber Bikes

Opportunities

Growing Bicycle Manufacturing Industry and Bicycle Components

Increase in Tourism and Social Campaigns

Challenges

Repairs on Composites Can be Difficult and Costly

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Carbon Fiber Bike Market, by Type



7. Carbon Fiber Bike Market, by Application



8. Americas Carbon Fiber Bike Market



9. Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Alchemy Bikes

Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l.

Cube Bikes

DAHON North America, Inc.

De Rosa

Ellsworth Bikes

Felt Bicycles

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Kestrel Bicycles

Kross SA

LOOK Cycle International SAS

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Santa Cruz Bicycles, Inc.

Storck Bicycle GmbH

SwiftCarbon

Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Tyrell Bike

XDS Bikes

