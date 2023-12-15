Global Carbon Fiber Construction Repair Market Forecast to 2028: High Demand of Lightweight Materials for Construction Repair Activities to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Construction Repair Market by Product Type (Rebar, Fabric, Plate), Application (Residential & Commercial Building, Infrastructure, Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon fiber construction repair market is projected to grow from USD 119 million in 2023 to USD 192 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10%

The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the carbon fiber construction repair market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements.

New product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the carbon fiber construction repair market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the carbon fiber construction repair market ecosystem.

Carbon fiber rebars, mesh, carbon fabric, and other products are widely used to increase the strength of old structures, such as bridges, water structures, historical structures, highways, and transportation structures across the world. Carbon fiber composite material has several advantages, including faster, easier, and less expensive installation and repair of structures because smaller cranes are required while working. They enable the delivery of large sections to construction sites, which reduces repair and assembly time and cost.

North America is one of the major markets for carbon fiber construction repair in the world. The market in this region is dominated by the US and Canada. The major players in carbon fiber construction repair in North America give each other tough competition and constantly innovate and develop new technology to produce high quality, high strength, and lightweight construction composites.

These players adopt various growth strategies like expansions and new contracts & agreements to increase their market share and cater to the increasing demand. The usage of carbon fiber construction repair composites is high in the North American region as government agencies have identified the advantage of carbon fiber construction composites over traditional alternatives like steel rebars or mesh or plates.

Carbon fiber composite plates have advantages over other conventional materials in terms of their low weight, corrosion resistance, and high tensile strength. Carbon plates are unidirectional strips of carbon fiber specifically pultruded and designed with a high-volume fraction of the fiber, which gives them high strength. Carbon plates are widely used in the repairing of industrial structures, commercial structures, bridges, and others. These plates also help to increase the strength of beams, walls, slabs, pipes, and pier caps during the repairing process.

Premium Insights

High Demand of Lightweight Materials for Construction Repair Activities to Drive Market

Carbon Fiber Fabric Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Europe to be Largest Market for Carbon Fiber Construction Repair

to be Largest Market for Carbon Fiber Construction Repair China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Superior-Performance Materials

High Growth of Construction Sector

Restraints

Lack of Experienced Professionals in Emerging Markets

High Cost of Carbon Fiber

Opportunities

Development of Low-Cost Carbon Fibers

Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

Challenges

Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes and Lower Acceptance of Construction Composites

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material and Labor

Carbon Fiber Repair Product Manufacturers

Construction Repair Service Providers

Patent Analysis

Document Type

Insights

Legal Status of Patents

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Applicants' Analysis

Patents by Registad & Ass Inc.

Patents by State Grid Corp. China

Patents by University of Xian Architecture & Tech

Company Profiles

Key Players

Sika AG

Mapei S.p.A.

Fosroc Inc.

Master Builders Solutions

Critica Infrastructure

AB-Schomburg Yapi Kimyasallari A.S.

Dowaksa

Dextra Group

Rhino Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Products

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Antop Global Technology Co. Ltd.

Sireg Geotech S.R.L.

Chomarat Group

Other Players

Zhongao Carbon

Jiangsu Nongchaoer Composite Material Co. Ltd.

Teijin Carbon

Changzhou Jlon Composite Co. Ltd.

Reliance Composites

Drizoro SAU

Carbon-Core Corp.

Hexcel

Hindoostan Composite Solutions

