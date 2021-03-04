Global Carbon Fiber Market- Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon fiber market is poised to grow by $ 2.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.

Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report on the global carbon fiber market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global carbon fiber market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the capacity expansions and emergence of new production plants as one of the prime reasons driving the global carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The global carbon fiber market covers the following areas:

Global Carbon Fiber Market Sizing

Global Carbon Fiber Market Forecast

Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Formosa Plastics

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Chemical

SGL Group

TEIJIN

TORAY INDUSTRIES.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global carbon fiber market by raw materials

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sports and leisure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector

Collaborations between carbon fiber manufacturers and end-use industries

Market challenges

High competition from substitutes

High cost of carbon fibers

Limitations of carbon fibers

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Capacity expansions and new plants

New product launches

Rise in the demand from the wind energy sector

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Formosa Plastics

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Chemical

SGL Group

TEIJIN

TORAY INDUSTRIES

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

