Global Carbon Fiber Market- Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
Mar 04, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon fiber market is poised to grow by $ 2.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the global carbon fiber market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.
The global carbon fiber market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the capacity expansions and emergence of new production plants as one of the prime reasons driving the global carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The global carbon fiber market covers the following areas:
Global Carbon Fiber Market Sizing
Global Carbon Fiber Market Forecast
Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Formosa Plastics
- Hexcel
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- SGL Group
- TEIJIN
- TORAY INDUSTRIES.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global carbon fiber market by raw materials
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sports and leisure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
- Increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector
- Collaborations between carbon fiber manufacturers and end-use industries
- Market challenges
- High competition from substitutes
- High cost of carbon fibers
- Limitations of carbon fibers
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Capacity expansions and new plants
- New product launches
- Rise in the demand from the wind energy sector
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Formosa Plastics
- Hexcel
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- SGL Group
- TEIJIN
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
