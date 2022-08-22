Global Carbon Fiber Market to Surpass US$ 9.05 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global carbon fiber market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 9.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The rising developments in the automotive and aerospace sector are expected to increase demand for carbon fibers as they offer rigidity and strength to vehicles. The composites made from carbon are also corrosion resistant, making them an ideal material for making aircraft parts and parts of luxury and motorsports vehicles. In December 2020, the Kentucky Center for Applied Energy, the United States Department of Energy (DOE), and Oak Ridge National Laboratory entered a strategic partnership for around 10 million products that convert coal into carbon fibers and composites.

The research also reported several challenges related to coal feedstock, coal processing, and carbon fiber manufacturing. Kentucky Center for Applied Energy is mainly responsible for converting various coal feedstock into carbon fiber and composites. The role of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory is to correlate coal's molecular structure.

Competitive Landscape:

In April 2021 , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation came into partnership with Dymon Co. Ltd, the robot and space development venture. Based on this agreement, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation will provide thermoplastic materials, carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, and technical support.

Market growth and trends:

The increasing use of carbon fiber in aerospace and defense, wind energy, and automotive sector owing to its properties such as rigidity, high stiffness, low weight, high-temperature tolerance, high tensile strength, high chemical resistance, and low thermal expansion is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market as lockdown restrictions were imposed, and several industries were temporarily closed to stop the spread of the disease, restraining the market's growth. Moreover, the stringent eco-friendly regulations imposed to curb carbon emissions in developing and developed regions provide an opportunity for the market's growth. Using lightweight vehicles increases fuel efficiency, thus reducing air pollution to a specific limit, providing an opportunity for the market's growth.

Key Findings

In 2021, the PAN-based carbon fiber segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63% and market revenue of 2.5 billion.

The raw material segment is divided into PAN-based carbon fiber and Rayon-based & Pitch-based carbon fiber. In 2021, the PAN-based carbon fiber segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63% and market revenue of 2.5 billion. The PAN-based carbon fiber segment offers better quality and cost-effectiveness, which drives the segment's growth.

In 2021, the continuous segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41% and market revenue of 1.6 billion.

The type segment is divided into long, continuous, and short. In 2021, the continuous segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41% and market revenue of 1.6 billion. The continuous carbon fiber offers rigidity and strength, driving the segment's growth.

In 2021, the aerospace and defense segment accounted for the largest market share, with 16% and market revenue of 0.65 billion.

The end-use industry segment is divided into sports/leisure, aerospace & defense, wind turbines, automotive, molding & compounds, pressure vessels, misc. Consumer, sailing/yacht building, marine, civil engineering, and others. In 2021, the aerospace & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 16% and a market revenue of 0.65 billion. The segment has been growing owing to the increasing use of carbon fiber due to its properties, such as being lightweight and corrosion resistance.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Carbon Fiber Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and the Rest of South America )

( and the Rest of ) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, Europe emerged as the largest market for the global carbon fiber market, with a market share of around 33% and 1.3 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The increasing investment in research and development activities in the aerospace and defense sector in the region is driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric vehicles in the region also boosts the market's growth.

Key players operating in the global carbon fiber market are:

Toray Industries

SGL Carbon

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Solvay

Carbon Mods

Cytec Industries Inc.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global carbon fiber market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material:

PAN-based carbon fiber

Pitch-based & Rayon-based carbon fiber

Global Carbon Fiber Market by Type:

Continuous

Long

Short

Global Carbon Fiber Market by End-use Industry:

Sports/Leisure

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Molding & Compounds

Pressure Vessels

Misc. Consumer

Sailing/Yacht Building

Marine

Civil Engineering

Pultrusion Misc.

Others

About the report:

The global carbon fiber market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

