Global Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Overview 2021 with Profiles of 150+ Companies and Industry Guide with Contact Details for 337 Companies

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) - A Global Market Overview 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for Carbon Fibers declined sharply in 2020, dropping by 9.5% YoY in volume terms and 15.4% in value terms, due to a reduction in demand for Carbon Fibers across major application areas amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas applications have been hit hard by the pandemic during 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the production rates of aircrafts significantly during 2020 as demand for new aircrafts drastically decreased. Additionally, the parked fleet of commercial aircraft reached record levels globally during 2020 as passenger traffic fell and airlines reduced capacity.

Each new generation of commercial aircraft has used increasing quantities of advanced composites, replacing metals and other materials. This follows the trend previously seen in military fighter aircraft where advanced composites may now exceed 50% of the weight of the airframe.

Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for carbon fibers and carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and countries

The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application of carbon fiber with a market snapshot for the analysis period

Zero Emissions and Weight Reduction Targets to Drive Adoption of Carbon Fibers in Mainstream Automobiles

Demand for Carbon Fiber in Aerospace Industry Bolstered by Greater Acceptance in Commercial Aircrafts

Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fiber in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels

Recent Advances in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Manufacturing

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 154

The industry guide includes the contact details for 337 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for End-use Applications of Carbon Fibers and CFRP analyzed including:

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Leisure

Wind Energy

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction & Infrastructure

Molding Compounds (or Electrical & Electronic)

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial Applications

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global carbon fibers and carbon-reinforced plastics (CFRP) market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through to 2026 with a special focus on the COVID-19 Pandemic impact and YoY growth for 2019-2020

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States and Canada )

( and ) Europe ( Denmark , France , Germany , Italy , Spain , the United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , the and the Rest of ) Japan

Asia excluding Japan ( China , India , South Korea and the Rest of Asia )

excluding ( , , and the Rest of ) Rest of World ( Brazil , Russia , Turkey and other RoW)

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Carbon Fiber Market

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Carbon Fibers

1.1.2 Carbon Fiber Composites

1.2 End Use Applications - A Snapshot

1.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

1.2.2 Sports and Leisure Applications

1.2.3 Automotive

1.2.4 Wind Energy

1.2.5 Pressure Vessels

1.2.6 Construction and Infrastructure

1.2.7 Molding Compound Applications

1.2.8 Oil and Gas Applications

1.2.9 Other Industrial Applications



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Zero Emissions and Weight Reduction Targets to Drive Adoption of Carbon Fibers in Mainstream Automobiles

2.2 Demand for Carbon Fiber in Aerospace Industry Bolstered by Greater Acceptance in Commercial Aircrafts

2.3 Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fiber in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels

2.4 Recent Advances in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Manufacturing

2.4.1 Oak Ridge National Laboratory Leads in Developing Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Production Methods

2.4.2 Plants as Alternatives to Petroleum for Making Carbon Fibers

2.4.3 Coal Offers Opportunity for Low-Cost Carbon Fibers

2.4.4 Low-Cost Carbon Fiber from Biomass

2.4.5 Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Technology from LeMond and Deakin University

2.4.6 Carbon Fiber Precursor Research Grant Offered to Clemson University



3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 An Overview of the Carbon Fiber Supply Chain

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacities

3.2.1 Carbon Fiber Installed Capacities by Precursor Type

3.2.2 Carbon Fiber Installed Capacities by Geographic Region

3.2.3 Carbon Fiber Installed Capacities by Country

3.2.4 Carbon Fiber Installed Capacities by Manufacturer

3.2.4.1 Installed Capacities of Major Carbon Fiber Manufacturers by their Operating Country

3.2.4.1.1 Toray Industries

3.2.4.1.2 Teijin Carbon (formerly Toho Tenax)

3.2.4.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

3.2.4.1.4 SGL Carbon

3.2.4.1.5 Hexcel Corporation

3.3 Key Global Players

Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

DowAksa ( Turkey )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Hexcel Corporation ( United States )

) Hyosung Advanced Materials ( South Korea )

) Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kureha Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Osaka Gas Chemicals Co Ltd. ( Japan )

) SGL Carbon SE ( Germany )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Teijin Limited ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) UMATEX, Rosatom State Corporation ( Russia )

) Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Carbon Fiber Recyclers

Carbon Conversions, Inc. ( United States )

) CFK Valley Stade Recycling GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

A&P Technology ( United States )

) AciturriAeronautica ( Spain )

) Albany Engineered Composites ( United States )

) Aldila, Inc. ( United States )

) AVANCO GmbH ( Germany )

) F.S. Fehrer Automotive GmbH ( Germany )

) Faber Industrie SpA ( Italy )

) GKN Aerospace ( United Kingdom )

) Gurit Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Hexagon Composites ASA ( Norway )

) Kaman Corporation ( United States )

) Lehmann&Voss&Co. ( Germany )

) Leonardo SpA ( Italy )

) Luxfer Gas Cylinders (Luxfer Group) ( United Kingdom )

) Magna International Inc. ( Canada )

) Menzolit GmbH ( Germany )

) Metal Mate Co Ltd ( Thailand )

) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd ( Japan )

) Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc. ( United States )

) Premium Aerotec GmbH ( Germany )

) RTP Company ( United States )

) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation ( Saudi Arabia )

) Saertex GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. ( Spain )

) Sigmatex (UK) Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Spirit Aerosystems Inc ( United States )

) Strata Manufacturing PJSC ( United Arab Emirates )

) Toray Advanced Composites ( The Netherlands )

) The Gill Corporation ( United States )

) Trek Bicycle Corporation ( United States )

) UTC Aerospace Systems ( United States )

) Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( Denmark )

) Worthington Industries, Inc. ( United States )

3.4 Key Business and Product Trends

Toray Develops Porous Carbon Fiber based CO2 Separation Membrane

Hyosung Advanced Materials to Supply Carbon Fibers to Hanwha Solutions

Mitsubishi Chemical to Expand Automotive CFRP Capacity at its Italian Plant

Composite Technology Development Inc Delivers Type V Liner-less Tanks for UAVs

Hexcel Joins the United Kingdom's ASCEND Project

ASCEND Project Mitsubishi Chemical Develops Highly Heat-Resistant and High-Strength Carbon Fiber Prepreg

Hexagon Purus and CIMC Enric to Jointly Produce Hydrogen Composite Cylinders for China and Southeast Asia

and Luxfer Gas Cylinders Acquires Composite Cylinder Producer Structural Composites Industries

Hexcel Launches HexPly XF Prepreg for Wind Blade Surface Finishing

Teijin Introduces Two New Carbon Fiber Intermediate Materials for Sports Applications

Aciturri to Build Airframe for Lilium's All-electric Jet

Worthington Introduces THERMAGUARDT Hydrogen Cylinders

Shanghai Petrochemical to Construct Large Tow Carbon Fiber Production Plant in China

Hexcel HexPly M9 Prepreg Receives DNV GL's Type Approval Certification

Hexagon Ragasco Introduces Smart Composite LPG Cylinders

Toray and MODEC Introduced CFRP based Repair Technology

Hexcel Extends Supply Contract with Safran for Composite Materials for Commercial Aerospace

Mitsubishi Chemical to Build a New CFRP Pilot Plant in Japan

Zhongfu Shenying Starts Trail Production at its New Carbon Fiber Plant in Xining, China

Joint Venture to Produce Advanced Aerostructures Formed by GKN Aerospace, SAMC and AVIC Supply

Quickstep to Acquire Component Repairs Business from Boeing Australia

Solvay to Supply Carbon Fiber Composites for Flybotix Inspection Drone

Collins Aerospace Qualifies Tenax Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics

Teijin Inks High-Performance Composite Materials Supply Deal with Safran

Saertex Inks Carbon Fiber Fabrics Supply Deal with Safran

SGL Carbon and Koller Kunststofftechnik to Supply Composite Windshield for BMW

GKN Aerospace to Supply Composite MK30 Missile Canisters to Raytheon Technologies

Sigmatex Launches Non-Woven Fabric Made from Recycled Carbon Fiber

Hexcel to Supply Carbon Fiber for True Temper Sports' Golf Shafts

Hexcel Introduces HexPEKK EM Electromagnetic Shielding and Radar Absorptive Technology

Karl Meyer AG Carbon Recycling Subsidiaries Acquired by Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials GmbH

World's First Laptop-sized Automated People Mover Uses Teijin's Carbon Fiber

Toray to Supply Carbon Fiber Composites for Lilium All-electric Aircraft

Airbus Qualifies Tenax Non-Crimp Fabrics and Braided Fibers for A320neo Spoilers

ELG Carbon Fibre and Aerocircular N.V. Develop Closed-loop Recycling Process for End-of-life Aircraft

Gurit to Invest in Indian Wind Energy Industry

Solvay to Supply Composites and Adhesives to Leonardo

Teijin Increases Chopped Carbon Fiber Capacity in Germany

Toray Develops Cost Effective High Tensile Modulus Carbon Fiber and Thermoplastic Pellets

HexPly M79 Prepregs from Hexcel Receive Type Approval Certification from DNV GL

CFRP Hangers for World's First Railway Bridge Made from Teijin Carbon Fiber

South Korea Grants Patent for 4M Carbon Fiber's Plasma Oxidation Technology

Carbon Fiber's Plasma Oxidation Technology Sigmatex and Hypetex to Produce Colored Carbon Fiber Fabrics

Solvay to Supply Carbon Fiber Composites for Honda's Business Jets

4M and Dralon Developed Large Diameter Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber with Textile Grade Precursor

and Dralon Developed Large Diameter Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber with Textile Grade Precursor Montefibre Carbon Plans a 100-ton Carbon Fiber Plant in Spain

Solvay Introduces CYCOM EP2750 Compression Molding Prepreg for Aerospace Primary Structures

Hybrid Carbon and Wood Fiber Composite Car Seat Back Developed by Hexcel and NaCa Systems

Saertex and Bombardier Extend Carbon Fiber Supply Contract

Madshus Skis Employs Hexcel's HiTape Dry Carbon Tapes

Mitsubishi Chemical to Acquire Carbon Fiber Prepreg Producer c-m-p GmbH

SGL Carbon to Supply Composite Battery Enclosures to a North-American Automaker

SGL Carbon to Produce Carbon Fiber Composite Ultra-light Landing Gear for Air Taxis

Kordsa to Supply Carbon Fiber Fabrics for TRB's EV Battery Enclosures

Fiber Materials, Inc is Acquired by Spirit AeroSystems

Solvay and SGL Carbon in Partnership to Develop Large-Tow Carbon Fiber Composites for Aerospace

Jiangsu Hengshen to Supply Carbon Fiber Composites for COMAC's C919 Aircraft Program

SGL Carbon and Solvay Partnered to Produce Carbon Fiber Composites for Aerospace Primary Structures

ELG Carbon Fibre Unveils World's First Carbon Fiber Rail Bogie

Bureau Veritas Verifies LeMond Carbon's Carbon Fiber Rapid Oxidation Technology

Premium AEROTEC Develops Carbon Fiber Metallic Hybrid Composites for Future Aircrafts

Dell to Produce Light-weight Laptops using Carbon Conversions Recycled Carbon Fiber

INEOS Team UK Produces Boat Cradles using Recycled Carbon Fiber from ELG

Sekisui Chemical Acquires AIM Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Develops Large Composite Wing Technology

Gurit to Expand Aerospace Prepreg Capacity in Germany and to Close Switzerland Facility

and to Close Switzerland Facility 4M Carbon Fiber Teams Up with Montefibre to Produce Low-Cost Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Teams Up with Montefibre to Produce Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Solvay Increases Aerospace Thermoplastic Composites Capacity in the US

Hyosung Plans to Expand its Carbon Fiber Capacity to 24 Thousand Tons by 2028

Teijin Acquires Benet Automotive

Montefibre Carbon Introduces New 80k PAN Carbon Fiber Precursor

PAN Carbon Fiber Precursor Renegade Materials Corporation Acquired by Teijin

New Line of Carbonized Felt and Fabric Launched by Zoltek

Boeing Approves Hexcel HexAMT Additive Manufacturing for Commercial Aircraft Programs

HAICoPAS Consortium Led by Hexcel and Arkema Gets Approval from Bpifrance

Mitsubishi Chemical Establishes SMC Production Plant in Italy

SGL Carbon and Elbe Flugzeugwerke Extend Prepreg Supply Contract

Saertex Acquires Carbon Fiber Materials Producer TK Industries

AXIOM Materials Acquired by Kordsa

Hyosung Partners with Saudi Aramco on Carbon Fiber Production

Premium AEROTEC Demonstrates World's First Thermoplastic CFRP Single Aisle Pressure Bulkhead

Solvay Inks Supply Deal with Safran for High Temperature Composites

SGL Carbon Partners with National Composites Centre of the UK

Vacuum Pressure Molded Carbon Fiber Prepreg for Aircraft Developed by Toray

SGL Carbon Produces Fully Integrated Composite Battery Enclosure Prototype for NIO's Advanced Technology

Mitsubishi Corporation Acquires a Stake in ELG Carbon Fibre

TenCate Advanced Composites is Now Toray Advanced Composites

Teijin Develops a New Carbon Fiber Prepreg for Aerospace Applications

SGL Carbon Inks Supply Deal with Onur Materials Services for Aeroengine Insulation Components

Technical Fibre Products to Expand its Nonwovens Capacity

Zhongfu Shenying to Construct 20, 000 MT Carbon Fiber Plant in Xining, China

Carbon Fiber Plant in Hexcel Acquires ARC Technologies

SGL Carbon to Supply Fiber Fabrics for Airbus Helicopters

Teijin Extends Carbon Fiber Supply Contract with Bombardier

Teijin to Supply Thermoplastic Unidirectional Pre-impregnated Carbon Fiber Tape for Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Toray Launches High Strength and Modulus TORAYCA MX Carbon Fiber

Toray Acquires TenCate Advanced Composites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pw7zit

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

