Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Set for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach $16.41 Billion by 2028

The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is estimated to be USD 11.43 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.41 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.50%.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aurecon Group, Carbon Solutions Global Ltd., Carbon Trust, ProcessMAP, Greenstone+, Verisae, Inc., Enviance, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report..

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing concern for reducing carbon footprints

Stringent regulations aimed at lowering carbon emissions

Increasing demand for energy consumption by industries

Growing concerns about enterprise sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs among corporates

Restraints:

High initial investment

Lack of clarity about the regulatory landscape

Opportunities:

Increasing government initiatives

Initiatives by firms on green building projects

Leveraging technologies to reduce carbon footprint

Increasing adoption of carbon footprint management in the transportation sector

Challenges:

Lack of willingness to adopt carbon emission software among developing and undeveloped countries

Companies Mentioned

Aurecon Group

Carbon Solutions Global Ltd.

Carbon Trust

Dakota Software Corp.

Ecova, Inc.

Enablon France SA

ENGIE SA

Enviance

Greenstone+

IBM Corp.

Intelex Technologies

IsoMetrix Inc

Natural Capital Partners

ProcessMAP

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Thinkstep

Trinity Consultants, Inc.

VelocityEHS

Verisae, Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solution and Services

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud-Based.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

By Vertical, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Residential and Commercial Buildings, Transportation and Logistics, and IT and Telecom.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

