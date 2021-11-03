Global Carbon Footprint Management Markets Report 2021: Rising Focus on Enterprise Sustainability Among Organizations is a Key Trend Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow from $7.76 billion in 2020 to $8.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global carbon footprint management market.



Major players in the carbon footprint management market are Accuvio, Carbon EMS, Enviance, EnergyCAP LLC, ENGIE Impact, Envirosoft Corporation, Intelex Technologies Inc., IsoMetrix Software, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy Inc., SAP SE, Johnson Controls, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric S.E., Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, and Carbon Trust.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The main types of components in carbon footprint management are solutions and services. The services provided by carbon footprint management include consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance, and system integration. The different modes of deployment include on-premise, cloud and are implemented in various verticals such as manufacturing, it and telecom, residential and commercial buildings, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, others.



North America was the largest region in the carbon footprint management market in 2020. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The rising focus on enterprise sustainability among organizations is a key trend gaining popularity in the carbon emission management market. Major companies operating in the carbon emission management sector are focused on launching new products to meet the rising market demand for regulating their carbon emission. The new offering is meant to support clients on their sustainability journey through its technical expertise, customized approach, and strong partner ecosystem using Capgemini's global sustainability offering framework.



The introduction of various carbon emission policies by governments in carbon footprint management is expected to propel the growth of the carbon footprint management market. Governments across the world have taken various initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and pollution.

For instance, in May 2021, the German government set new targets to reduce its carbon footprint. Under the new targets, Germany will aim for a 65%, 88%, and nearly 0% net carbon emission by 2030, 2040, and 2045 respectively. As a result, organizations have been instructed by governments to follow the norms and regulations.

The adherence requirements for reducing carbon footprint would result in a growth in the demand for carbon footprint management systems as it assists organizations in identifying avenues for reducing their carbon footprint.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Carbon Footprint Management Market Characteristics



3. Carbon Footprint Management Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Carbon Footprint Management



5. Carbon Footprint Management Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Carbon Footprint Management Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Solution

Services

6.2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

On-Premises

Cloud

6.3. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, Segmentation by Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

7. Carbon Footprint Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Accuvio

Carbon EMS

Enviance

EnergyCAP LLC

ENGIE Impact

Envirosoft Corporation

Intelex Technologies Inc.

IsoMetrix Software

Locus Technologies

NativeEnergy Inc.

SAP SE

Johnson Controls

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric S.E.

Natural Capital Partners

VelocityEHS

Carbon Trust

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyeops

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

