Global Carbon Market Report: Focus on EU ETS, California Cap-and-Trade Program, RGGI, Korea Emissions Trading System and China National ETS

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Market: Size and Trends with Impact Analysis of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global carbon market by market value, by traded value, by traded volume, and by segments. The reports provides a detailed analysis of segments' traded value and volume, which includes Europe (EUAs Exchange Traded, EUAs Auctioned, EUAs OTC, Aviation EUAs, and sCERs Exchange Traded); North America (Western Climate Initiative and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative); The UK; New Zealand; China; South Korea; and Certified Emission Reductions (Primary Market And Secondary Market). etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on global carbon market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of global carbon market has been estimated for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.



The key initiatives/ Emission Trading Systems (ETS) of global carbon market are EU ETS, California Cap-and-Trade Program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), Korea Emissions Trading System, and China National ETS are also profiled with their offsets and credits, auction revenue, and annual cap.



Key Initiatives/ Emission Trading Systems (ETS)

EU ETS

California Cap-and-Trade Program

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)

Korea Emissions Trading System

China National ETS

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Carbon Emission

Growing Coverage of Carbon Pricing Initiatives

Increasing Demand of Voluntary Carbon Credits

Increase in Carbon Pricing

Increase in Adoption of Net Zero Targets

Challenges

Difficulty in Mobilizing Potential Supply

Problems of Homogeneity, Justice, Gaming, and Knowledge

Market Trends

New Developments Enhancing Carbon Market Accessibility and Liquidity

Increasing Corporate Efforts in Carbon Offsetting

Development in Emission Trading System

Carbon as a New Investment Asset Class

Article 6 Agreement Redefining Global Carbon Offset Markets

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Carbon Market: An Overview

2.2 Carbon Market: Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Carbon Market: An Analysis

3.2 Europe Carbon Market: An Analysis

3.3 North America Carbon Market: An Analysis

3.4 South Korea Carbon Market: An Analysis

3.5 New Zealand Carbon Market: An Analysis

3.6 China Carbon Market: Segment Analysis

3.7 Certified Emission Reductions Carbon Market: An Analysis

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Market

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Emission

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Prices

4.4 Investments in Green Recovery Plans



5. Market Dynamics



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Emissions Trading Schemes: Key Comparison

6.2 Policy on Use of Carbon Offset Credits for Major Existing Emission Trading Systems



7. Initiatives/Emission Trading Systems Profiles

7.1 EU ETS

7.2 California Cap-and-Trade Program

7.3 Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)

7.4 Korea Emissions Trading System

7.5 China National ETS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzvql1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets