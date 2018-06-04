Global Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Nest Labs, BRK Brands, United Technologies, Yondwin Enterprise, Leeo, X-SENSE, Safelincs and MTI Industries

The carbon monoxide detectors market was valued at US$450.978 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.09% over the forecast period to reach US$607.544 million by 2023.



Increasing number of accidents related to CO poisoning has resulted in the demand of CO alarms. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of the CO and strict regulations for installing the CO alarms are the key drivers that has boosted the growth of carbon monoxide detectors market. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the upcoming year owing to the rising demand from commercial and residential end-users across the globe.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Nest Labs, BRK Brands Inc., United Technologies, Yondwin Enterprise Co. Ltd., Leeo, Inc., X-SENSE, Safelincs Ltd, and MTI Industries, Inc.



Segmentation:



By Type:

Biomimetic

Electrochemical

Metal oxide Semiconductor

By Functionality:

Digital

Hardwired

Battery-operated

Dual-function

Smart

By Application:

Fuel Fired furnaces

Gas Water Heaters

Charcoal Grills

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Type



6. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Functionality



7. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Application



8. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Geography



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Nest Labs

BRK Brands Inc.

United Technologies

Yondwin Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Leeo, Inc.

X-SENSE

Safelincs Ltd

MTI Industries, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83n5v2/global_carbon?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbon-monoxide-detectors-market-report-2018-2023-featuring-nest-labs-brk-brands-united-technologies-yondwin-enterprise-leeo-x-sense-safelincs-and-mti-industries-300658067.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

