Global Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Nest Labs, BRK Brands, United Technologies, Yondwin Enterprise, Leeo, X-SENSE, Safelincs and MTI Industries

The "Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The carbon monoxide detectors market was valued at US$450.978 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.09% over the forecast period to reach US$607.544 million by 2023.
Increasing number of accidents related to CO poisoning has resulted in the demand of CO alarms. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of the CO and strict regulations for installing the CO alarms are the key drivers that has boosted the growth of carbon monoxide detectors market. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the upcoming year owing to the rising demand from commercial and residential end-users across the globe.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Nest Labs, BRK Brands Inc., United Technologies, Yondwin Enterprise Co. Ltd., Leeo, Inc., X-SENSE, Safelincs Ltd, and MTI Industries, Inc.
Segmentation:
By Type:
- Biomimetic
- Electrochemical
- Metal oxide Semiconductor
By Functionality:
- Digital
- Hardwired
- Battery-operated
- Dual-function
- Smart
By Application:
- Fuel Fired furnaces
- Gas Water Heaters
- Charcoal Grills
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Type
6. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Functionality
7. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Application
8. Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market By Geography
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Nest Labs
- BRK Brands Inc.
- United Technologies
- Yondwin Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Leeo, Inc.
- X-SENSE
- Safelincs Ltd
- MTI Industries, Inc.
