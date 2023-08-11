Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Forecasts - Singles-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Segment to Dominate Market in 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Nanotubes Market by Type (Single Walled & Multi Walled), End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemical Materials & Polymers, Structural Composites, Energy & Storage, Medical), Method, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanotubes market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from USD 1.1 billion in 2022. The report highlights that Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) are estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the carbon nanotubes market in 2022.

Versatile Applications:

Carbon nanotubes come in both single-walled and multi-walled forms and have a wide range of applications across various industries. Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) are particularly prevalent due to their high electrical conductivity, leading to their use in conductive heating films, transparent electrodes, nanodevices, chemical sensors, batteries, supercapacitors, solar power cells, and more.

Energy & Storage Industry Growth:

The energy & storage industry is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of end-use for carbon nanotubes. The demand for lightweight, energy-dense lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and portable electronic devices is driving the growth of carbon nanotubes in this sector.

Asia-Pacific Leads:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the carbon nanotubes market. This growth is attributed to increased demand from industries like building & construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics. China's expanding industrial production and government initiatives for industrial development further contribute to the growth in this region.

Market Dynamics:

The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market is shaped by several key dynamics. In the Asia-Pacific region, there's a notable surge in demand for electronics and semiconductors, driving the market forward. End-use industries are experiencing rapid growth, further boosting carbon nanotube applications. Additionally, the automotive sector's shift towards lightweight and eco-friendly vehicles is fostering demand.

However, environmental worries and health and safety considerations act as significant restraints, warranting cautious development. The market's potential is underscored by opportunities in emerging applications, indicating room for expansion. Challenges encompass the need to balance quality maintenance with processing cost reduction, prompting innovative solutions. Moreover, navigating stringent regulatory policies remains an ongoing hurdle. In this intricate landscape, strategic actions are essential to harness the market's potential and overcome obstacles for sustained growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Carbon Nanotubes Market Snapshot, 2023 Vs. 2028

Singles-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Segment to Dominate Market in 2023

Structural Composites End-Use Industry to Lead Market in 2023

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Carbon Nanotubes Market

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in Carbon Nanotubes Market - Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific to Drive Market During Forecast Period

to Drive Market During Forecast Period Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type - Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes to be Larger Segment from 2023 to 2028

Carbon Nanotubes Market, by End-Use Industry - Energy & Storage to be Largest End-Use Industry Segment

Asia-Pacific : Carbon Nanotubes Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2023 - Energy & Storage Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares in 2022

: Carbon Nanotubes Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2023 - Energy & Storage Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares in 2022 Carbon Nanotubes Market: Developed Vs. Emerging Economies - Market to Witness High Growth in Emerging Countries

Carbon Nanotubes Market: by Major Countries - China to Emerge as Lucrative Market for Carbon Nanotubes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6 % Regions Covered Global

