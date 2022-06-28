Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report 2022: Global Production Capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs - Historical Data and Forecasts to 2032

Jun 28, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market has experienced renewed growth recently, driven by demand for conductive materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications. LG Chem significantly increased production capacity in 2021 (1,700 tons p.a.). Toray Industries, Inc. recently developed a printing technology to form semiconductors circuits on flexible films that employ CNT composites.
Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, ESD resins, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.
Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in rubber, coatings, transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. Demand for CNTs will increase to >50,000 t.p.a. in the next few years.
The report contents include:
- In-depth analysis of global carbon nanotubes landscape including materials, production, producers and market demand
- Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2032
- Industry activity and product news 2020-2022.
- Analysis of other carbon nanotube related materials including Double-walled carbon nanotubes, Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs), Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs), Carbon nanohorns (CNH), Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) and carbon nanofibers.
- Market analysis of carbon nanotubes in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables
- Analysis of competitive landscape against other additives (e.g. carbon fiber, carbon black, graphene etc.)
- Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials
- Profiles of more than 140 companies. Companies profiled include Canatu, Carbon Corp, C12 Quantum Electronics, LG Chem, MECHnano, Capital Power Corporation, Somalytics, Huntsman Corporation, Li-S Energy Ltd., NEO Battery Materials, NovationSi, Zeon Corporation, Eden Innovations Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Carbice Corporation, NAWA Technologies, SkyNano Technologies, OCSiAl, SmartNanotubes Technologies, Verdox etc
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The global market for carbon nanotubes in 2021
1.1.1 Demand for Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) increasing
1.1.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) gaining market traction
1.2 Exceptional properties
1.3 Market outlook in 2022
1.4 Commercial CNT-based products
1.5 MWCNTs
1.6 SWCNTs
1.7 Carbon nanotubes market challenges
1.8 Market impact from COVID-19
1.9 Key players in carbon nanotubes
2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES
2.1 Properties
2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs
2.3 Carbon nanotube materials
2.4 Intermediate products
3 CARBON NANOTUBE SYNTHESIS AND PRODUCTION
3.1 Arc discharge synthesis
3.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
3.3 Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD)
3.4 High-pressure carbon monoxide synthesis
3.5 Flame synthesis
3.6 Laser ablation synthesis
3.7 Vertically aligned nanotubes production
3.8 Silane solution method
4 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS
5 CARBON NANOTUBES PRICING
5.1 MWCNTs
5.2 SWCNTs
6 MARKETS FOR CARBON NANOTUBES
6.1 3D PRINTING
6.2 ADHESIVES
6.3 AEROSPACE
6.4 AUTOMOTIVE
6.5 BATTERIES
6.6 COMPOSITES (POLYMERS AND ELASTOMERS)
6.7 CONDUCTIVE INKS
6.8 CONSTRUCTION
6.9 ELECTRONICS
6.9.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND DISPLAYS
6.9.2 TRANSISTORS AND INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
6.9.3 MEMORY DEVICES
6.10 FILTRATION
6.11 FUEL CELLS
6.12 LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICINE
6.13 LUBRICANTS
6.14 OIL AND GAS
6.15 PAINTS AND COATINGS
6.16 PHOTOVOLTAICS
6.17 RUBBER AND TIRES
6.18 SENSORS
6.19 SMART TEXTILES, ELECTRONIC TEXTILES AND APPAREL
6.20 SUPERCAPACITORS
7 COLLABORATIONS
8 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES (128 company profiles)
9 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES (16 company profiles)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8qto6
