Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Shares, Strategy and Forecasts 2021 to 2027, Featuring IBM, BASF, Hitachi, 3M, Merck and Panasonic

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) supports better and stronger materials for batteries, paint, conductive plastics, and support the new industrial revolution.
CNT - An industry on the cusp of explosive growth. Billions of $ have been spent by engineers trying to capture carbon nanotubes in sufficient quantity, and sufficient quality to create value. Most who tried have found the exercise elusive. This study documents the successes and the commercialization of CNT.
Carbon nanotubes are the strongest and stiffest substances ever discovered. In terms of their tensile strength and modulus of elasticity, there is no comparison to any other material. In terms of their weight, CNT is six times less dense than steel. Their electrical current carrying capacity exceeds the potential of copper by a thousand times, while they have twice the thermal conductivity compared to diamond.
The base year for analysis and projection is 2020. With 2020 and several years prior to that as a baseline, market projections were developed for 2021 through 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
Carbon Nanotubes Market Description and Market Dynamics
- Carbon Nanotubes Market Description
- CNT Nanoscale Materials
- CNT Nanotube Description
Carbon Nanotubes Market Leaders and Forecasts
- Carbon Nanotubes Market Driving Forces
- Carbon Nanotubes Market Shares
- Carbon Nanotubes Market Forecasts
- Carbon Nanotubes Manufacturing Capacity
- Carbon Nanotubes Market Segments
- Carbon Nanotubes Prices
- Regional Analysis
Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis
- Carbon Nanotubes CNT Associations and Standards Organizations
- Some of the Things We Know That Work for Making CNT
- Raymor Nanotech Plasma-Grown SWCNTs
- NanoIntegris Makes Semiconducting Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes
- Universal Matter
- COSiAl/Tuball
- Synthesis Methods/CCVD
- Selected Patents
- IBM owns US Patent No. 5,424,054, an Important Patent
- Oxford University CNT System Configuration Microwave-Initiated Catalytic Deconstruction of Plastic Waste into Hydrogen and High-Value Carbons
- CNT for Porous Interlayers for Sulfur Cathode for Lithium Sulfur Batteries
- EPA Regulations
- CNano Is on EPA List of Manufacturers Approved to Supply MWNTs
- CNT Changing How the World Uses Oil
- Plasma Source for Synthesis of Carbon Nanotubes
- PPPL Model Showing Factors for Nanotube Formation
- Formation Of Hot Spots on One of The Electrical Components
Carbon Nanotube Commercialization
- Methods Of Nanotube Synthesis
- Types of Techniques Developed to Produce Carbon Nanotubes
- Commercialization of Carbon Nanotubes
- Material of CNT
- Graphene
5 Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles
- 3M
- AEH
- All Cell Technologies
- Alpha Chemistry
- Amperex Technologies
- Apple
- Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)
- Archer Materials
- Arkema
- Arry International Group (China)
- BASF
- Bayer Material Science
- Berkeley Lab
- BYD
- Carbon Solutions (US)
- Carbonics
- CD Creative Diagnostics
- Cellec
- Chasm Advanced Materials
- Cheap Tubes (US)
- CNano Technology (US)
- Cornell University
- DexMat (Smart CNT Materials)
- Directa Plus
- Drop-Wise-200x200
- DuPont
- Envision AESC
- First Graphene Limited
- Futurecarbon GmbH
- Gerdau
- Global Graphene Group
- Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG)
- GrapheneCR
- Hanwha Chemical (South Korea)
- Hitachi
- Huntsman
- Hyperion Catalysis (US)
- IBM
- Johnson Controls
- Klean Commodities
- Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea)
- LG Chem/CNT Company (Korea)
- Merck
- MicroChem
- MIT
- MITO Material Solutions
- Mitsubishi Materials
- Nano-C
- Nanocyl (Belgium)
- NanoIntegris (US)
- NanoLab (US)
- NanoLinea
- Nanomatrix
- Nanomix
- Nanoshel (US)
- Nanotek Instruments
- NanoXplore
- Nantero
- NEC
- Nissan Chemical
- OCSiAl/Tuball
- Panasonic
- Raymor Nanotech/Nanointegris
- Rice University
- Showa Denko (Japan)
- SpaceBlue
- Thomas Swan (UK)
- Timesnano
- Toray
- Toray Industries (Japan)
- UCLA
- Universal Matter
- Vacuum Carbon Technologies
- Wisepower/Unidym Inc
