Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Shares, Strategy and Forecasts 2021 to 2027, Featuring IBM, BASF, Hitachi, 3M, Merck and Panasonic

The Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) supports better and stronger materials for batteries, paint, conductive plastics, and support the new industrial revolution.

CNT - An industry on the cusp of explosive growth. Billions of $ have been spent by engineers trying to capture carbon nanotubes in sufficient quantity, and sufficient quality to create value. Most who tried have found the exercise elusive. This study documents the successes and the commercialization of CNT.

Carbon nanotubes are the strongest and stiffest substances ever discovered. In terms of their tensile strength and modulus of elasticity, there is no comparison to any other material. In terms of their weight, CNT is six times less dense than steel. Their electrical current carrying capacity exceeds the potential of copper by a thousand times, while they have twice the thermal conductivity compared to diamond.

The base year for analysis and projection is 2020. With 2020 and several years prior to that as a baseline, market projections were developed for 2021 through 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Carbon Nanotubes Market Description and Market Dynamics

Carbon Nanotubes Market Description

CNT Nanoscale Materials

CNT Nanotube Description

Carbon Nanotubes Market Leaders and Forecasts

Carbon Nanotubes Market Driving Forces

Carbon Nanotubes Market Shares

Carbon Nanotubes Market Forecasts

Carbon Nanotubes Manufacturing Capacity

Carbon Nanotubes Market Segments

Carbon Nanotubes Prices

Regional Analysis

Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis

Carbon Nanotubes CNT Associations and Standards Organizations

Some of the Things We Know That Work for Making CNT

Raymor Nanotech Plasma-Grown SWCNTs



NanoIntegris Makes Semiconducting Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes



Universal Matter



COSiAl/Tuball



Synthesis Methods/CCVD

Selected Patents

IBM owns US Patent No. 5,424,054, an Important Patent



Oxford University CNT System Configuration Microwave-Initiated Catalytic Deconstruction of Plastic Waste into Hydrogen and High-Value Carbons

CNT System Configuration Microwave-Initiated Catalytic Deconstruction of Plastic Waste into Hydrogen and High-Value Carbons

CNT for Porous Interlayers for Sulfur Cathode for Lithium Sulfur Batteries

EPA Regulations

CNano Is on EPA List of Manufacturers Approved to Supply MWNTs

CNT Changing How the World Uses Oil

Plasma Source for Synthesis of Carbon Nanotubes

PPPL Model Showing Factors for Nanotube Formation



Formation Of Hot Spots on One of The Electrical Components

Carbon Nanotube Commercialization

Methods Of Nanotube Synthesis

Types of Techniques Developed to Produce Carbon Nanotubes

Commercialization of Carbon Nanotubes

Material of CNT

Graphene

5 Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles

3M

AEH

All Cell Technologies

Alpha Chemistry

Amperex Technologies

Apple

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

Archer Materials

Arkema

Arry International Group ( China )

) BASF

Bayer Material Science

Berkeley Lab

BYD

Carbon Solutions (US)

Carbonics

CD Creative Diagnostics

Cellec

Chasm Advanced Materials

Cheap Tubes (US)

CNano Technology (US)

Cornell University

DexMat (Smart CNT Materials)

Directa Plus

Drop-Wise-200x200

DuPont

Envision AESC

First Graphene Limited

Futurecarbon GmbH

Gerdau

Global Graphene Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG)

GrapheneCR

Hanwha Chemical ( South Korea )

) Hitachi

Huntsman

Hyperion Catalysis (US)

IBM

Johnson Controls

Klean Commodities

Kumho Petrochemical ( South Korea )

) LG Chem/CNT Company (Korea)

Merck

MicroChem

MIT

MITO Material Solutions

Mitsubishi Materials

Nano-C

Nanocyl ( Belgium )

) NanoIntegris (US)

NanoLab (US)

NanoLinea

Nanomatrix

Nanomix

Nanoshel (US)

Nanotek Instruments

NanoXplore

Nantero

NEC

Nissan Chemical

OCSiAl/Tuball

Panasonic

Raymor Nanotech/Nanointegris

Rice University

Showa Denko ( Japan )

) SpaceBlue

Thomas Swan (UK)

(UK) Timesnano

Toray

Toray Industries ( Japan )

) UCLA

Universal Matter

Vacuum Carbon Technologies

Wisepower/Unidym Inc

