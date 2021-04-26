Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Report 2021-2025: Focus on Carbon Neutral Data Center Types & Solutions, End-Use Industry, Government Programs, Trends, Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Neutral Data Center Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Carbon Neutral Data Center Types & Solutions, End-Use Industry, Government Programs, Trends, Opportunities and Country Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon neutral data center market is projected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2020 to $9.42 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.17% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth in the carbon neutral data center market is expected to be driven by various government policies and environmental regulations especially which are aligned to reducing carbon emissions, for example, the International Climate Agreement. Apart from this, the ongoing trend of Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, which has increased the amount of data being produced due to the data intensive nature of the applications, has significantly impacted the market.



The carbon neutral data center market by industry has the largest share in the IT and telecom industry, followed by the BFSI industry. The IT and telecom industry or the ICT industry is a data-driven industry. Almost all the applications are data intensive and generate a huge amount of data in the entire value chain. The telecom industry is dependent upon data centers as data transmission during internet services requires constant storage and processing, which is a primary criterion for quality services. Thus, in order to maintain quality, the industry has to rely on data center facilities.



The hyperscale data centers have the highest potential in the carbon neutral data center market by data center type. It is expected to be the most impacted type as most of the hyperscale operators and service providers such as Google and Microsoft have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in their entire value chain by 2030. The companies have shown that lower PUE levels are possible to achieve with the use of efficient technologies utilizing renewable energy in the entirety of data center operations.

Apart from this, the ongoing trend of cloud migration has also helped the market for hyperscale data center types. The colocation type data center is accounted for the second-largest share in the market. The ongoing trend of digitization and the development of various technologies such as extended reality, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and other enabling technologies have helped many start-ups to grow.

These start-ups do not have much financial support to own and operate a data center that supports their operations. This is where the colocation data centers become a solution for the needs of various smaller organizations with data center demands.



The hardware segment has the highest share among other solutions and is expected to remain the largest contributor in the market (by carbon neutral solution). Every data center has a set of hardware equipment and devices which form the basis of data center operations. These include servers, power and cooling equipment, storage, and networking devices. All these devices are crucial for a data center. Among these devices, servers consume almost half of the total power consumed by the data centers, followed by the cooling and power equipment. During the forecast period, the power consumed by the cooling and power segment is expected to reduce due to the increase in demand for efficient cooling systems.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape for the carbon neutral data market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as business expansions, product launch and development and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. Among all the strategies adopted, partnerships and collaboration business expansions have been the most prominent strategy adopted by the key players in the market. In July 2020, Microsoft announced that it had successfully used hydrogen fuel cells to power a data center for two consecutive days.



The market players also focused on partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. In August 2020, Equinix, which is among the largest data center operators globally, announced a strategic partnership with Google, a cloud service provider. The agreement between the companies enables enterprises utilizing Equinix services to more easily connect and migrate priority workloads to Google Cloud.

