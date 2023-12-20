Global Carboxy Therapy Market Report - Growing Incidence Of Skin Disorders and Hair Loss and Increased Demand for Anti-Aging Solutions Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Analysis and Trends by Type, Application, End User and Region and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carboxy therapy market value in 2022 stood at US$95.64 million, and is likely to reach US$191.32 million by 2028. The market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.25%, during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The growth of carboxy therapy is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for anti-aging solutions, increase in disposable income, surging adoption of non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and growing incidence of skin disorders and hair loss.

According to UNDP, global percentage of population aged 65 years or over is 9.7% in 2022 and is expected to reach 16.4% in 2050 and as individuals age, they experience a range of aesthetic concerns, including wrinkles, fine lines, sagging skin, and cellulite. Many people seek cosmetic treatments to address these concerns and maintain a more youthful appearance. Carboxytherapy is well-suited to address these issues, making it a desirable option for the aging demographic, leading to the growth of carboxy therapy market. Additional trends include the ongoing technological advancements in carboxytherapy equipment and techniques, the evolving regulatory environment in the medical aesthetics industry and globalization. In the coming years, these improvements or trends are expected to significantly stimulate demand for carboxy therapy.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The Tabletop segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, as tabletop offers a high level of precision and control over the carboxy therapy procedure. Also, they may have larger screens for monitoring and programming treatments which is suitable for high-volume practices where carboxytherapy is a primary offering. Portable segment is the fastest growing segment, as portable devices are compact and lightweight, perfectly designed for mobility and flexibility. They are user-friendly and have simplified controls compared to tabletop models. These devices are suitable for practitioners who provide carboxytherapy on the go, such as in-home treatments or at events.

By Application: The Aesthetic medicine segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022. In this segment, carboxytherapy is primarily used for cosmetic purposes, addressing concerns like wrinkles, cellulite, and skin rejuvenation. Rise in geriatric population, changes in lifestyle, growing interest in maintaining physical appearances, increasing consumer interest in non-surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, advancements in technology, and combination therapies, etc. drives the growth of carboxytherapy in aesthetic medicine. Angiology segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the future. In this segment, carboxy therapy is used to enhance blood circulation, to heal ulcers and wounds, to strengthen vein walls etc. So, as the global population continues to age, the prevalence of vascular conditions, such as PAD and CVI, is likely to rise and carboxytherapy's potential in managing these conditions could drive increased demand for the therapy.

By End User: Hospitals acquired majority of share in the market in 2022 and is the fastest growing segment as well, as hospitals are a significant end user of carboxytherapy equipment and services, primarily for therapeutic applications such as wound healing, pain management, and certain medical conditions. Further, increasing medical application of carboxy therapy, constant clinical research and innovation and regulatory compliance are expected to drive the growth of this segment during forecasted years.



Global Carboxy therapy Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Anti-Aging Solutions

Rising Disposable Income

Growing Incidence Of Skin Disorders and Hair Loss

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures

Proliferating Aesthetics Service Outlets

Versatile Applications

Challenges

Regulatory Hurdles

Cost Considerations

Market Trends

Technological Advancements

Portable and Compact Designs

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices

Social media is Driving Awareness and Acceptance

Growing Popularity in Emerging Markets

Key players profiled:

DTA Medical

Cosmo Pro

Carbossiterapia Italiana

Beijing Jontelaser Technolog

Kastner-Praxisbedarf

MezoPharma

ALVI PRAGUE

Nik Fanavaran Plasma

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Carboxy Therapy: An Overview

2.2 Carboxy Therapy Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Carboxy Therapy Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Application Analysis

3.4 Global Carboxy Therapy Market: End User Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Carboxy Therapy Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

