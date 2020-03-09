Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Industry

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$526.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Highly Purified, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Highly Purified will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Highly Purified will reach a market size of US$70.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$149.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Akzo Nobel N.V.

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co. Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

CP Kelco

Daicel Corporation

DKS Co. Ltd.

DowDuPont Inc.

LOTTE Fine Chemical

Lamberti S.p.A.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V

Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S.

Xuzhou Liyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Key Applications of CMC in Major End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot

Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global CMC Market

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Companies Seek to Enhance Global Footprint

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



F&B Sector Emerges as Key Consumer Amid Rising Demand for

Quality Foods

Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Fuels CMC Consumption Volumes

CMC: A Mainstream Additive in Ice Cream Making

CMC: Ideal Ingredient for Beverage Processing

Detergents: The Second Major End-Use Segment

CMC Assumes Importance in Paper Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals Domain Extends Robust Growth Prospects

Uptrend in Personal Care Market Bodes Well

CMC Adds Value to Textiles & Fabrics

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market

Prospects

Urban Sprawl

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Alternatives Niggles Market Prospects

Guar Gum

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC)





