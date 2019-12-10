Global Card Payment Market: 13% Annual Growth Through 2022, forecasts Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global card payment value will reach $46 trillion in 2022, up from $29 trillion in 2018. This translates to almost 13% average annual growth from 2018 to 2022. The market data is based on Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services: U.S. and Global Markets and Trends, 11th Edition, a brand new report by market research firm Packaged Facts.

From 2018-2022, commercial card payment value is expected to grow at a higher average annual rate than consumer card payment value. Commercial card payment value is also expected to outstrip consumer card payment value in the U.S. and internationally during the period.

Packaged Facts estimates that during the previous period from 2014 and 2018, global card payment value grew at a 12% average annual rate, led by consumer payment card value. Of the $29 trillion in global payment card value in 2018, slightly more than $2 trillion was generated by commercial credit and debit cards. In 2018, consumer payment cards contributed 92% of global payment card value, up from 90% in 2014. This share gain is attributable to strong non-U.S. consumer payment value growth.

About the Report

Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services: U.S. and Global Markets and Trends, 11th Edition (published December 2019, 147 pages) is now on sale. The report is the latest from the firm's Payment Cards and Services Market Reports vertical, which also features recently published studies on private label credit cards and co-branded and affinity cards.

Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services: U.S. and Global Markets and Trends, 11th Edition provides needed insight into a growing market on the cusp of change. While cards are emphasized in market sizing, the report also includes significant analysis related to ACH and accounts payable automation. In addition, the report presents the size and growth of the market and related key metrics within the broader payment card arena. Included are discussions and analysis of the various card associations or networks, commercial payment card types, trends and factors affecting their growth, and a focused analysis of U.S. commercial card usage demographics and preferences. Major card brands and issuers are profiled.

