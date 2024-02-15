Global Cardiac Ablation Strategic Research Report 2024: Technological Advancements Broaden Adoption of Cardiac Ablation Technology - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Ablation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cardiac Ablation Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cardiac Ablation estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electrical Ablation segment is estimated at 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $522.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Cardiac Ablation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$522.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$196.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 9.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Cardiac Ablation

Types of Cardiac Ablation Technologies

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Electrical Energy-Based Ablation

Cryoablation

Ultrasound Energy-Based Ablation

Microwave Energy-based Ablation

Cardiac Ablation Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Emerging Markets Forecast to Post High Growth

Cardiac Ablation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Fuel Cardiac Surgical Volumes Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ablation Market

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017

Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income Countries

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ablation Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate in Developing Economies, Tremendous Potential Exists for Cardiac Ablation Market

Growing Significance of Cardiac Ablation for Cardiac Rhythm Management

Rising Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation: An Opportunity for Cardiac Ablation Market

Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation Per Million Population in United States (in %): 2000-2020

(in %): 2000-2020 Ranking of Factors for Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation

Innovative Technologies Assist in Enhancing AF Ablation Process

Ablation Found to be Effective for AF Compared to Medications

Ablation Technology for Supra-venticular Tachycardia

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand for Cardiac Ablation Procedures

Minimally Invasive Catheter Ablation Continues to Gain Prominence in Cardiac Procedures

RF Ablation Emerges as a Preferred Treatment Option for Cardiac Arrhythmias

Cryoablation for Treatment of AF: Minimally Invasive Procedure Favors Adoption

MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation Market

Hybrid Ablation Procedure for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation: Addressing the Limitations of Traditional Treatments

Technological Advancements Broaden Adoption of Cardiac Ablation Technology

Advanced 3D Electrophysiology Mapping and Imaging Systems

Cryoballoon Ablation Catheters

Laser Balloon Ablation Catheters

Contact-Force Technology

