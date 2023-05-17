Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in monitoring devices, and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the market.



The electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to its widespread adoption in healthcare settings. The homecare settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the growing trend of remote patient monitoring and the increasing demand for portable and wearable monitoring devices.



North America dominates the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players are driving the growth of the market in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing geriatric population and the growing demand for advanced monitoring devices.



The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market, with disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing activities. However, the market is expected to recover in the post-pandemic period, driven by the growing need for effective cardiovascular disease management.



Key Players in the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the cardiac Arrhythmia monitoring devices market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.

The companies included in the market are as follows:

AliveCor, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd

GE Healthcare

BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG

Biotricity

iRhythm Technologies, Inc

Medtronic plc

Spacelabs Healthcare

Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hillrom Services, Inc)

Scope of the Report

Market Breakup by Type

ECG Monitors

Holter Monitors

Implantable Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Atrial Fibrillation

Bradycardia

Premature Contraction

Tachycardia

Ventricular Fibrillation

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channels

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Homecare Settings

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

