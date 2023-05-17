Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report 2023

17 May, 2023, 13:45 ET
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in monitoring devices, and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the market.
The electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to its widespread adoption in healthcare settings. The homecare settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the growing trend of remote patient monitoring and the increasing demand for portable and wearable monitoring devices.
North America dominates the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players are driving the growth of the market in these regions.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing geriatric population and the growing demand for advanced monitoring devices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market, with disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing activities. However, the market is expected to recover in the post-pandemic period, driven by the growing need for effective cardiovascular disease management.
Key Players in the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the cardiac Arrhythmia monitoring devices market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.
The companies included in the market are as follows:
- AliveCor, Inc
- BioTelemetry, Inc
- Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd
- GE Healthcare
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG
- Biotricity
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc
- Medtronic plc
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hillrom Services, Inc)
Scope of the Report
Market Breakup by Type
- ECG Monitors
- Holter Monitors
- Implantable Monitors
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
- Others
Market Breakup by Application
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Bradycardia
- Premature Contraction
- Tachycardia
- Ventricular Fibrillation
- Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channels
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centres
- Diagnostic Centres
- Homecare Settings
Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
