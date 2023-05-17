Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report 2023

The "Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in monitoring devices, and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to its widespread adoption in healthcare settings. The homecare settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the growing trend of remote patient monitoring and the increasing demand for portable and wearable monitoring devices.

North America dominates the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players are driving the growth of the market in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing geriatric population and the growing demand for advanced monitoring devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market, with disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing activities. However, the market is expected to recover in the post-pandemic period, driven by the growing need for effective cardiovascular disease management.

Key Players in the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the cardiac Arrhythmia monitoring devices market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.

The companies included in the market are as follows:

  • AliveCor, Inc
  • BioTelemetry, Inc
  • Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd
  • GE Healthcare
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG
  • Biotricity
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc
  • Medtronic plc
  • Spacelabs Healthcare
  • Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hillrom Services, Inc)

Scope of the Report

Market Breakup by Type

  • ECG Monitors
  • Holter Monitors
  • Implantable Monitors
  • Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
  • Others

Market Breakup by Application

  • Atrial Fibrillation
  • Bradycardia
  • Premature Contraction
  • Tachycardia
  • Ventricular Fibrillation
  • Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channels

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centres
  • Diagnostic Centres
  • Homecare Settings

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Breakup by Region

North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

