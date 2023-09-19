Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market Research Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Critical Role of Cardiac Biomarkers in the Fight Against Heart Disease but Regulatory Challenges Could Hinder Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market and Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Product Analysis, Companies Business & Marketing Strategy, Major Deals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiac marker analyzer market is projected to reach US$ 1.12 billion by 2028

Cardiac marker analyzers are vital diagnostic tools used for point-of-care testing, facilitating the diagnosis of heart diseases like myocardial infarction and other cardiac conditions. These devices are designed to measure the levels of enzymes and proteins released from the heart during cardiac events such as myocardial infarction and atrial fibrillation, enabling prompt diagnosis and treatment.

In the global cardiac marker analyzer market, North America stands as the dominant player. Within North America, the United States takes the lead, driven by a surging demand for point-of-care testing devices, a growing emphasis on providing immediate diagnostic and treatment services to cardiac patients, and continuous product innovations by major industry players.

Europe follows closely, contributing significantly to the global cardiac marker analyzer market in 2022. This region's robust performance can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis. Among European nations, Germany emerges as a leader in the cardiac marker analyzer market. The United Kingdom also registers a considerable population living with heart and circulatory diseases, further highlighting the need for cardiac diagnostics.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the cardiac marker analyzer market over the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include rising affordability for advanced cardiac tests, ongoing modernization efforts in various countries, and an increase in disposable income levels. The prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly in countries like China and India, are expected to drive demand for cardiac marker analyzers in the region.

Cardiac marker analyzers play a crucial role in preventing the misdiagnosis of cardiac conditions. Widely used cardiac biomarkers for comprehensive cardiovascular disease (CVD) diagnostics include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, and IMA, among others. CVDs are a leading global cause of mortality, claiming approximately 20.5 million lives annually.

The rising number of hospital admissions, especially in critical care units, due to CVDs necessitates the availability of cardiac marker analyzers for accurate disease diagnosis. Several factors contribute to market growth, including increasing CVD incidence, a rapidly growing elderly population, substantial funding from public-private organizations for cardiac biomarker research, and ongoing clinical trials aimed at identifying novel cardiac biomarkers.

Nevertheless, challenges related to regulatory and reimbursement processes, as well as the high cost of these instruments, may pose hurdles to market expansion. Despite these challenges, the demand for cardiac marker analyzers remains strong, driven by the critical need for accurate cardiac disease diagnosis and improved patient care.

Recent Developments

  • In April 2023, Abbott completed the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company with an innovative atherectomy system used in treating peripheral and coronary artery disease.
  • In September 2022, SRL Diagnostics, one of the chains of diagnostic laboratories in India, launched 'Heart Assure,' a specialized high-sensitivity Troponin I (hsTnI) test that can predict the risk of a cardiac event in the target population.
  • Siemens Healthineers launched the third phase of its Strategy 2025 with the beginning of fiscal year 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2015 - 2028)
  3. Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market Share & Forecast - By Geography (2015 - 2028)
  4. Geographical Distribution - Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2015 - 2028)
  5. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis
  6. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis
  7. Mergers, Acquisitions and Licensing Agreements
  8. Emerging Markers
  9. Response Biomedical - Business & Marketing Strategy
  10. Recent Developments

Key Company Analysis

  • Alere (Now Abbott)
  • Abbott Point of Care
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Roche
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Response Biomedical
  • Boditech Med Inc.
  • Lifesign
  • LSI Medience Corporation
  • CardioGenics Holdings Inc.
  • Trinity Biotech

The Cardiac Marker Analyzers Covered in the report are as follows:

  • Triage MeterPro Analyzer
  • The i-STAT System
  • Cobas h 232 POC System
  • Access 2 Immunoassay System
  • Stratus CS Analyzer
  • RAMP 200
  • RAMP Reader
  • i-chroma DUO Analyzer
  • DXpress Reader Analyzer
  • PATHFAST Analyzer
  • QL Care Analyzer
  • Meritas POC Analyzer

