Global Cardiac Marker Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Marker Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the cardiac marker market.



The global cardiac marker market is expected to grow from $9.40 billion in 2022 to $10.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.66%. The cardiac marker market is expected to reach $16.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.50%.

Major players in the cardiac marker market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Guangzhou Wondifo Biotech Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Creative Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Getinge Group, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., ISI Medience Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, LSI Medience Corporation, and DiaSorin.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Cardiac markers are biomolecules that are released into the bloodstream when there is damage or stress to the heart muscle. It is used to diagnose and monitor a variety of cardiac diseases, including heart attacks, angina, and heart failure.



The main types of cardiac markers are troponin, creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), myoglobin, and other biomarkers. Troponin refers to a protein that is released into the bloodstream when there is damage to the heart muscle and is commonly used to diagnose and monitor heart-related conditions.

The different products of cardiac markers are reagents, instruments, chemiluminescence, immunofluorescence, immunochromatography, and ELISA. It is applied for various indications, including myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, and other indications, by end users such as laboratory testing facilities, hospital labs, reference labs, contract testing labs, point-of-care testing facilities, and academic institutions.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the cardiac marker market. Major market players are focusing on innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2022, MiRxes, a Singapore-based biotechnology company, validated a microRNA-based diagnostic test for the early detection and diagnosis of the illness. When commercialised, the test will enhance MiRxes' portfolio of blood tests for cancer, offering a full range of early detection options to lessen the increasing clinical and socioeconomic burden of life-threatening illnesses, including cancer and cardio-pulmonary disorders.



North America was the largest region in the cardiac marker market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cardiac marker market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising prevalence of cardiac diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cardiac marker market going forward. Cardiac diseases are a group of conditions that affect the structure or operation of the heart and cause a range of medical problems. Cardiac markers are used to diagnose and monitor various cardiac conditions, including heart attacks, angina, heart failure, and other cardiovascular diseases. Thus, the demand for diagnostic tests or cardiac markers has increased.

For instance, according to the British Heart Foundation, a cardiovascular research charity in the UK, in England, there were 30,000 more deaths from coronary heart disease from the start of the pandemic to August 2022. A record 346,000 persons were on a cardiac waiting list by the end of August 2022. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases will fuel the cardiac marker market's growth.



The cardiac marker market consists of sales of C-reactive protein (CRP) and Ischemia-modified albumin (IMA). Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cardiac Marker Market Characteristics



3. Cardiac Marker Market Trends And Strategies



4. Cardiac Marker Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Cardiac Marker Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Cardiac Marker Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Cardiac Marker Market



5. Cardiac Marker Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Cardiac Marker Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Cardiac Marker Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Cardiac Marker Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cardiac Marker Market, Segmentation By Biomarker, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Troponin

Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB)

B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP)

Myoglobin

Other Biomarkers

6.2. Global Cardiac Marker Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Reagent

Instrument

Chemiluminescence

Immunofluorescence

Immunochromatography

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

6.3. Global Cardiac Marker Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Other Indications

6.4. Global Cardiac Marker Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Laboratory Testing Facilities

Hospital Labs

Reference Labs

Contract Testing Labs

Point-Of-Care Testing Facilities

Academic Institutions

7. Cardiac Marker Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cardiac Marker Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cardiac Marker Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

