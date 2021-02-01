Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market (2020 to 2025) - Emerging Markets to Offer High-Growth Opportunities for Players
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Instrument), Component (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hsCRP), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Atheresclerosis), End-user (Lab, PoC, Academia), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cardiac marker testing market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.
The growth in the cardiac marker testing market is majorly driven by the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public and private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers. However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
The cardiac marker testing market is also faced a period of short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to factors such as a greater than 50% drop in the number of patients with cardiovascular conditions and those diagnosed with myocardial infarction. All areas of cardiology service provision sustained significant reductions, which included outpatient clinics, investigations, procedures, and cardiology community services such as cardiac rehabilitation.
Wide use of reagents and kits in all basic diagnostic activities in laboratories, academic institutes, and POC settings is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the cardiac marker testing market share
Growing number of cardiac marker testing procedures, accessibility to a wide range of cardiac biomarker reagents and kits, and the growing demand for reliable, specific, and faster detection of cardiovascular diseases at an early stage are the key growth factors for this segment.
Troponin I and T estimated to be the fastest-growing market
Troponin I and T is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the cardiac marker testing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed high sensitivity and specificity, long elevation times, and rapid prediction of outcome or mortality.
The Asia-Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The cardiac marker testing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for cardiac marker testing during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is driven due increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and the rising penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies (especially in rural areas) in Asia-Pacific countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Cardiac Marker Testing Market Overview
4.2 Cardiac Marker Testing Market Share, by Product, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.3 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Region, 2020-2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Burden of Heart Diseases Worldwide
5.2.1.3 Growing Funding from Public and Private Organizations for Research on Cardiac Biomarkers
5.2.1.4 Ongoing Clinical Trials for the Identification of Novel Cardiac Biomarkers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Technical Problems Related to Sample Collection and Storage
5.2.2.2 Issues Related to Regulatory and Reimbursement Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) with Cardiac Biomarkers
5.2.3.2 Ongoing Research on Novel Cardiac Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets to Offer High-Growth Opportunities for Market Players
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Cardiac Marker Testing Market
5.4 Regulatory Analysis
5.4.1 US
5.4.2 Canada
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 China
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Russia
5.4.8 Mexico
5.4.9 Brazil
5.4.10 South Korea
5.5 Reimbursement Scenario
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem: Parent Industry (In Vitro Diagnostics)
5.8 Se Cases: in Vitro Diagnostics Market
5.8.1 Revenue Opportunities: IVD Assay Development Services
5.8.2 Revenue Opportunities: IVD Contract Research Services
6 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reagents & Kits
6.2.1 Increasing Number of Tests Performed to Drive the Market Growth
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Chemiluminescence
6.3.1.1 Chemiluminescence is the Most Preferred Method for the Quantification of Cardiac Biomarkers
6.3.2 Immunofluorescence
6.3.2.1 Demand for Stable and Safer Reagents to Support Market Growth
6.3.3 ELISA
6.3.3.1 Ease of Use and Simplicity of the Method are the Key Advantages Associated with ELISA
6.3.4 Immunochromatography
6.3.4.1 Increasing Use in Point-Of-Care Settings to Fuel the Adoption of this Technique
7 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Biomarker Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Troponin I and T
7.2.1 High Sensitivity of this Biomarker Test is Supporting Its Increased Adoption in the Market
7.3 CK-MB
7.3.1 CK-MB is Useful for the Diagnosis of Acute Myocardial Injury
7.4 BNP and NT-proBNP
7.4.1 The Ability of this Biomarker to be Used with Other Markers is Supporting Market Growth
7.5 Myoglobin
7.5.1 Rapid Increase and Normalization Associated with Myoglobin to Drive Market Growth
7.6 hsCRP
7.6.1 Ability of hsCRP Tests to Accurately Measure Low Levels of CRP Will Support Market Growth
7.7 Other Biomarkers
8 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Disease
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Myocardial Infarction
8.2.1 Availability of High-Sensitivity Biomarkers for the Detection of Mi to Support Market Growth
8.3 Congestive Heart Failure
8.3.1 Growing Use of Multi-Marker Testing is Driving Market Growth
8.4 Acute Coronary Syndrome
8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Risk Factors Associated with Acs to Drive the Adoption of Cardiac Markers
8.5 Atherosclerosis
8.5.1 High Prevalence of Atherosclerosis Will Propel the Adoption of Cardiac Markers
8.6 Ischemia
8.6.1 Multiple Complications Caused by Ischemia is Resulting in the Increased Adoption of Diagnostics Tests
9 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Laboratory Testing Facilities
9.2.1 Hospital Laboratories
9.2.1.1 Emergency Patient Care and Early Diagnosis Associated with In-House Labs to Drive Market Growth
9.2.2 Reference Laboratories
9.2.2.1 Cost and Time Savings Associated with Reference Laboratories to Support Market Growth
9.2.3 Contract Testing Laboratories
9.2.3.1 Access to a Wide Range of Tests in Such Settings Allows Multiple Tests to be Performed
9.3 Academic Institutes
9.3.1 Continuous Research & Development of Novel Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth
9.4 Point-Of-Care Testing Facilities
9.4.1 Early Detection and Lower Turnaround Test Time Will Drive Market Growth
10 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Strategic Overview
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.5 Key Market Developments
11.5.1 Product Launches and Approvals
11.5.2 Acquisitions
11.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
11.5.4 Expansions
12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.1.1 Stars
12.1.2 Emerging Leaders
12.1.3 Emerging Companies
12.1.4 Pervasive
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Abbott Laboratories
12.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.2.3 bioMerieux SA
12.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.2.5 Danaher Corporation
12.2.6 Diasorin
12.2.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
12.2.8 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.
12.2.9 LSI Medience Corporation
12.2.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
12.2.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.
12.2.12 Randox Laboratories
12.2.13 Siemens Healthineers AG
12.2.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2.15 Tosoh Corporation
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
