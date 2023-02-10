Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report 2022-2023: Innovation Culture Bridges Gaps in Care Pathways - Opportunities in AI-/ML-based Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for CRM. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional CRM devices, and the market sizing analysis covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment.

This study provides an overview of global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, covering pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, and implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs)

It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The geographical scope is North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



The report aims to understand the future focus of companies on the innovation of solution/business models for low disruption and high impact on workflow with:

Advanced predictive solutions

Cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solutions

Better solution reach

Capabilities for transforming management

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors*

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pacemakers

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7 Changing Trends in CRM Industry

Global Health: Efficiency Criticality

Cardiac Rhythm Management Care Pathway: Role of Remote Patient Monitoring

Paradigm Shift in the Pacemaker Market

New CRM Technology: Wireless Remote Monitoring Systems

New Pacemaker Technology: Leadless Pacemaker

New Pacemaker Technology: Transient Pacemakers

Smart Wearables for Monitoring Heart Rate

Expanding Portfolio and Growing Ecosystem in the CRM Market

Adoption of Smart Wearables for Monitoring Heart Rate

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Connectivity and Smart Devices

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-/ML-based Devices

Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Lead Pacing System

Growth Opportunity 4: Collaborating with Data

9 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3tbjy-cardiac?w=5

