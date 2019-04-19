Global Cardiology Electrodes Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are 3M, Ambu, Cardinal Health, CONMED, DCC & Nissha
Apr 19, 2019, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiology Electrodes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardiology electrodes market will register a CAGR of nearly 3% by 2023.
Technological advances are one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the global cardiology electrodes market in the upcoming years. The continuously increasing technological advances are leading to the development of ECG electrodes with superior design and reduced interference during patient monitoring procedures.
Vendors in the market are developing cost-effective and efficient ECG electrodes for diagnosing and treating various diseases. Furthermore, the emergence of textile electrodes is also gaining momentum to be used in the development of wearable ECG systems. These technological innovations will further accelerate the cardiology electrodes market in the forthcoming years.
The increasing prevalence of CVDs
One of the growth drivers of the global cardiology electrodes market is the increasing prevalence of CVDs. The prevalence of CVDs is on rising owing to the growing rate of risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and obesity which is driving the demand for ECG.
Pricing pressure
One of the challenges in the growth of the global cardiology electrodes market is the pricing pressure. The pressure on leading vendors to reduce the prices of their products to sustain their market position will hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on developing disposable electrodes, as they are cost-effective.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- 3M
- Ambu A/S
- Cardinal Health
- CONMED Corporation
- DCC PLC
- Nissha Co. Ltd.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Resting ECG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Stress test ECG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Neonatal ECG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for disposable electrodes
- Emergence of handheld, wireless and remote monitoring ECG devices
- Focus on emerging countries
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Ambu A/S
- Cardinal Health
- CONMED Corporation
- DCC PLC
- Nissha Co. Ltd.
